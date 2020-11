Rick Wasmund's alternate version of a Rob Roy offers a new recipe to introduce to your Thanksgiving visitors.

Copper Fox’s recipe is a twist on the classic Rob Roy that was created for the distillery’s founder, Rick Wasmund, by his good friend and brand ambassador Jon Arroyo.

1 ½ ounces Copper Fox Original Single Malt Whisky

¾ ounces Bénédictine

½ ounce amaro

Fill a mixing glass with ice. Add the ingredients and stir, then strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a skewer of brandied cherries.

CopperFoxDistillery.com