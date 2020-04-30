Retail Therapy

Seven Virginia-made products to keep you healthy.

Enjoy The Lentil Things

Kim Baker’s Pro-Chi Lentil Crunch, made from roasted lentils, is a great low-fat, high-protein snack. Eat it alone—it comes in handy snack packs—or sprinkle it on dishes ranging from salad to dessert. The Richmond-based company offers three flavors: simply salted, harissa lime, and dark chocolate. KimBakerFoods.com

Pure Gold

Based in Warrenton, Simply Pure Products creates natural products to meet your home, body, and beauty needs. Nothing in the Essential Baby Care Kit, including body wash, lotion, powder, baby balm, and hand sanitizer, contains petroleum, sulfates, or parabens—and it’s all formulated to pamper your baby’s delicate skin. SimplyPureProducts.com

Body Empowerment

Richmond holistic nutritionist Sara McGlothlin created Empower Bars as a healthy snack for her friends, family, and clients. McGlothlin produces the individually wrapped bars in small batches using whole foods like organic pumpkin seeds, pea protein, hemp seeds, monk fruit, and non-GMO avocado oil. Gratisfied.com

Staying Sharp

Josh Kadrich is blazing trails with his Richmond-based company, UnMoo, which makes plant-based, dairy-free cheese and butter. Using coconuts, cashews, and science, Kadrich makes delicious, creamy products that are perfect for lactose-intolerant or vegan individuals. Notz cheese comes in original (similar to mozzarella), Peppercorn, Herbed, and Habby Jack flavors. UnMooFoods.com

Sweet & Tart

For a wildly versatile product, explore Red Root & Co.’s oxymel blends. Located in the Shenandoah Valley, Red Root & Co. combines honey and raw apple cider vinegar to create an adaptable medicinal tonic dating back to ancient Greece. Choose from seasonal varieties, or try the heirloom garlic flavor. Add this health tonic to your food or drinks, or sip it straight for a nutritional boost. RedRootCompany.com

Doing What Comes Naturally

Arbor Naturals in Chesapeake creates plant-based cleaning products from simple, all-natural ingredients like essential oils and baking soda. All of the products, including the bathroom scouring cleaner and the glass and mirror cleaner, are antiseptic, antibacterial, and safe for your home, and available in fresh scents like lavender, citrus, and herbal-mint. Facebook.com/ArborNaturals

Your Skin’s Best Friend

Redwood & Co. of Staunton distributes its sustainable handcrafted products, including bath soaks and essential oil roll-ons, globally. The goat’s milk lotion nourishes the skin using organic ingredients like sweet almond oil and sunflower extract, and comes in three scents: lavender, lemongrass, and sweet orange. ShopRedwoodAndCo.com

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.