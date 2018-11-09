Remembering the Fallen

Military memorials honor Virginia service men and women.

× Expand Photo by Meredith Barnes

The National D-Day Memorial

The solemn 88-acre memorial in Bedford commemorates the soldiers who gave their lives fighting in one of the most important battles of WWII, the D-Day invasion. In the center of the memorial is the 44-foot-tall “Overlord Arch” surrounded by the “Invasion Tableau” and reflecting pool that depicts the soldiers’ treacherous storming of Normandy. Admission $10.

The Women’s Memorial

Located at the Ceremonial Entrance at Arlington National Cemetery, the memorial honors the 2.5 million women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces since the American Revolution. A New Generation of Warriors exhibit honors and shows the personal accounts of modern day servicewomen. Free Admission.

Virginia War Memorial

The Shrine of Memory’s glass walls and stone exterior are engraved with the names of 12,000 Virginians who died in World War II and the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf wars. Overlooking the James River in Richmond, the shrine’s marble statue “Memory” reflects the sorrow and pride felt by the Commonwealth’s citizens for their fellows’ service. Free Admission.

USS Wisconsin

The largest battleship built by the U.S. Navy, now retired in Norfolk, served from WWII to Operation Desert Storm. Today, visitors can explore above and below decks. Special exhibitions that cover the ship’s 74-year history include archival video footage and interactive displays, such as an exploration of the main weapon system. Admission $15.95.

This article originally appeared in our Best of Virginia 2018 issue.