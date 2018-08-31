Vinyl Spots

The vinyl record has made a comeback: With LP sales hitting record highs, it's time to scrap your Spotify playlist and dust off the turntable. But where to find new and old records? Here's a list of Virginia's best vinyl dispensaries. Happy diggin'!

× Expand Steady Sounds, Richmond Photo by Markus Schmidt

AFK Books and Records, Virginia Beach, AFKBooks.com

American Oldies Records, Newport News, Facebook.com/AmericanOldiesRecords

Birdland Music, Virginia Beach, BirdlandMusic.com

BK Music, Richmond, BKMusicOnline.com

Blue Groove Soundz, Arlington, BlueGrooveSoundz.Blogspot.com

CD Cellar, Falls Church, CellarVa.com

Chester Records, Winchester, ChesterRecordsBlog.Blogspot.com

Cosmic Debris, Harrisonburg, Facebook.com/CosmicDebrisInTheBurg

Crooked Beat Records, Alexandria, CrookedBeat.com

Deep Groove Records, Richmond, DeepGrooveVinyl.com

Dig! Records and Vintage, Leesburg, Facebook.com/DigRecordsVintage

Downtown Records, Danville, Facebook.com/DowntownRecords

Ear Food, Winchester, VinylHunt.com

Fat Kat Records & Books, Ruther Glen, Facebook.com/FatKatVinyl

Low Records, Charlottesville, Facebook.com/LowRecords

Melody Supreme, Charlottesville, Facebook.com/MelodySupreme

Mobius Records, Fairfax, MobiusRecordShop.com

Plan 9 Records, Richmond and Charlottesville, Plan9Music.com

Record and Tape Exchange, Fairfax, RecordAndTapeExchange.com

Records & Rarities, Springfield, RecordsAndRarities.com

Richlands Record Exchange, Richlands, Facebook.com/RichlandsRecordExchange

Rudy’s Records, Hopewell, Facebook.com/RudysRecords

Sidetracks, Charlottesville, SidetracksMusic.net

Skinnie’s Records, Norfolk, SkinniesRecords.com

Small Friend Records and Books, Richmond, SmallFriend.org

Sound Idea Records, Onancock, SoundIdeaRecords.com

Speakertree Records, Lynchburg, SpeakerTree.com

Steady Sounds and Blue Bones Vintage, Richmond, SteadySounds.Tumblr.com

Switz-Mix Records, Luray, Facebook.com/SwitzMixRecords

Vienna Music Exchange, Vienna, ViennaMusicExchange.com

The Vintage Vault, Roanoke, Facebook.com/StoreVintageVault

Vinyl Conflict, Richmond, VinylConflict.com

Vinyl Daze Records, Virginia Beach, VinylDazeRecords.com

Wonder Records, Harrisonburg, Facebook.com/WonderRecords

To read more about the resurgence of vinyl, pick up a copy of our October 2018 issue, coming to newsstands Sept. 13.