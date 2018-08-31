Vinyl Spots

The vinyl record has made a comeback: With LP sales hitting record highs, it's time to scrap your Spotify playlist and dust off the turntable. But where to find new and old records? Here's a list of Virginia's best vinyl dispensaries. Happy diggin'!
Steady Sounds, Richmond
Photo by Markus Schmidt
AFK Books and Records, Virginia Beach, AFKBooks.com
American Oldies Records, Newport News, Facebook.com/AmericanOldiesRecords
Birdland Music, Virginia Beach, BirdlandMusic.com
BK Music, Richmond, BKMusicOnline.com
Blue Groove Soundz, Arlington, BlueGrooveSoundz.Blogspot.com
CD Cellar, Falls Church, CellarVa.com
Chester Records, Winchester, ChesterRecordsBlog.Blogspot.com
Cosmic Debris, Harrisonburg, Facebook.com/CosmicDebrisInTheBurg
Crooked Beat Records, Alexandria, CrookedBeat.com
Deep Groove Records, Richmond, DeepGrooveVinyl.com
Dig! Records and Vintage, Leesburg, Facebook.com/DigRecordsVintage
Downtown Records, Danville, Facebook.com/DowntownRecords
Ear Food, Winchester, VinylHunt.com
Fat Kat Records & Books, Ruther Glen, Facebook.com/FatKatVinyl
Low Records, Charlottesville, Facebook.com/LowRecords
Melody Supreme, Charlottesville, Facebook.com/MelodySupreme
Mobius Records, Fairfax, MobiusRecordShop.com
Plan 9 Records, Richmond and Charlottesville, Plan9Music.com
Record and Tape Exchange, Fairfax, RecordAndTapeExchange.com
Records & Rarities, Springfield, RecordsAndRarities.com
Richlands Record Exchange, Richlands, Facebook.com/RichlandsRecordExchange
Rudy’s Records, Hopewell, Facebook.com/RudysRecords
Sidetracks, Charlottesville, SidetracksMusic.net
Skinnie’s Records, Norfolk, SkinniesRecords.com
Small Friend Records and Books, Richmond, SmallFriend.org
Sound Idea Records, Onancock, SoundIdeaRecords.com
Speakertree Records, Lynchburg, SpeakerTree.com
Steady Sounds and Blue Bones Vintage, Richmond, SteadySounds.Tumblr.com
Switz-Mix Records, Luray, Facebook.com/SwitzMixRecords
Vienna Music Exchange, Vienna, ViennaMusicExchange.com
The Vintage Vault, Roanoke, Facebook.com/StoreVintageVault
Vinyl Conflict, Richmond, VinylConflict.com
Vinyl Daze Records, Virginia Beach, VinylDazeRecords.com
Wonder Records, Harrisonburg, Facebook.com/WonderRecords
