Race Into Fall

Get your run on and support some of our favorite causes with editors’ picks for fall races.

× Expand Richmond marathon.

George Washington Patriot Run, Mount Vernon Sept. 10, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

10K or 5K participants will run along the scenic George Washington Memorial Parkway. Finishing at George Washington’s Mount Vernon mansion. A Kids Fun Run begins at 9:45 a.m. and will be held near the finish line at Mount Vernon. General Washington will be in attendance for finisher photos. Concessions, music and beer from Forge Brew Works will be on hand as well. MountVernon.org

Muddy ACCE Race, Glyn Lyn Sept. 16, 10:00 a.m.

The second annual Muddy ACCE Race returns on Sept. 16 in Glen Lyn. Taking place along the New River Water Trail, the mud run is a 5K with 20 challenging obstacles to overcome. With five new obstacles this year, obstacles include floating bridges, buried tunnels, rope swings and mud pits. The race provides scholarships and community service opportunities to programs such as the Access to Community College Education (ACCE) program, which has benefitted over one-third of graduating seniors from Giles County schools. MuddyAcceRace.com

Race for Seizure Freedom 5K, Berryville Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia will be holding its Race for Seizure Freedom 5K at Clarke County Parks & Recreation in Berryville. There will be a 1-mile Kids Fun Run in addition to the 5K run/walk. The event will include guest speakers: Paul Lyons, M.D. and Lee Selznick, M.D. Other activities include a petting zoo from Pony 2 Go, Studio E Art Display and artists as well as raffle prizes. EpilepsyVa.com

Paint the Town 5K, Martinsville Sept. 30, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Open to all ages, the course has four points where participants will be sprayed with color by volunteers, sponsors and staff as music from a DJ is played all morning long. The 5K benefits CHILL, a teen group that promotes healthy lifestyle choices. DrugFreeHC.org

The Neighborhood Harvest Crawlin’ Crab Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay, 5K, Kids Kilometer, Beer Mile and Craft Brew Fest, Hampton Oct. 6-8

From Oct. 6 - 8 in Hampton, Virginians can participate in five races put on by The Neighborhood Harvest: Crawlin’ Crab Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay, 5K, 1K and Beer Mile. The two-day event takes participants through historic downtown Hampton and along the Chesapeake Bay and Hampton Roads Harbor. Other events include the Craft Brew Fest and Sports & Fitness Expo at the Hampton Roads Harbor. CrawlinCrabHalf.com

Big Woods Walk, Montpelier Oct. 15, 2:00 p.m.

The Big Woods Walk will take place on Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. at James Madison’s Montpelier. The walk is along a one-mile loop of Montpelier’s Landmark Forest with Montpelier’s horticulturist, Sandy Mudrinich. Participants will learn about ecology, conservation and James Madison’s interest in the environment. Montpelier.org

Bark in the Park, Chesapeake Oct. 21 and 22

The Chesapeake Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser of the year, this two-day event begins on October 21 at 3 p.m. with a 5K Doggy Dash and one mile Puppy Trot and continues on Oct. 22 with the Family Fun Fest from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Two new elements have been added this year: The World-Famous Disc-Connected K9s, a group of rescue dogs from Jacksonville, Florida who perform high-flying stunts and Pawject Runway, a take on the hit TV show, Project Runway. ChesapeakeHumane.org

Anthem Wicked 10K, Old Point National Bank Monster Mile and Mini Monster 1K, Virginia Beach Oct. 27 and 28

Hampton Roads’ “largest Halloween race and party” returns on Oct. 27 and 28 in Virginia Beach. The one-mile course will run along the Virginia Beach Boardwalk on Oct. 27. On Oct. 28, the 10K course and Mini Monster 1K will transpire along the Oceanfront. Other events include a Pumpkin Smash Challenge, Spooktacular Sports & Fitness Expo and a post-race party on Oct. 28. Costumes and Halloween-themed outfits are encouraged, as there will be a costume contest. Wicked10K.com

Beliveau Estate Winery Chamber Foundation Trailblazer 5K Nov. 4, 10:00 a.m.

The Beliveau Estate Winery Chamber Foundation Trailblazer 5K will take place on the 165 acres of Beliveau Estate Winery in Blacksburg. Post-race music and award-winning Beliveau Estate wine will be on hand. A portion of the funds will support the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Teacher of the Year, scholarships and other local educational programs. Business.MontgomeryCC.org

Anthem Richmond Marathon Nov. 11, 7:45 a.m.

“America’s Friendliest Marathon” returns for its 40th year. A top Boston Marathon qualifying race, the Anthem Richmond Marathon showcases some of Richmond’s best architecture, parks and scenery. The race starts at 5th and Grace Streets in downtown Richmond, one block south of the Start line for the Markel Half Marathon and VCU Health 8K. Throughout the event, live bands, DJs, spirit groups and Party Zones will be in attendance to motivate participants. The race ends with the Finish Line Festival at Brown’s Island with pizza and Sierra Nevada Beer. RichmondMarathon.com