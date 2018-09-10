Quick Bites

It's no secret the Commonwealth produces the best oysters anywhere. Here's the lowdown on how to harvest, eat and drink them.

× Expand Photo by Mark Edward Atkinson

Bay Watch

Take a closer look at a legendary oyster that almost faced extinction by joining a farm tour hosted by Pleasure House Oysters. Perched along the Lynnhaven River just north of Virginia Beach, this scenic oyster farm gives visitors a glimpse into early American life, when English settlers described seeing oysters “as big as dinner plates” in local waters. Today, you can find out all about how these bivalves made it back from the brink by taking part in the immersive Chef’s Table Tour ($137.50), Tasting Tour ($49.50), or the more hands-on Waterman Tour ($82.50). For a more scientific look at the life of oysters in the Chesapeake Bay, check out the Virginia Institute for Marine Science in Gloucester Point, where educational tours include a visit to the Shellfish Pathology lab and oyster hatchery. PleasureHouseOysters.com, VIMS.edu

Briny Beers

Whether fried, roasted, or served raw on the half shell, oysters are delectable—and they’re even pretty tasty when brewed into beer. Want proof? Try O’Connor Brewing Company’s seasonal Bold Man Oyster Stout, a 6 percent ABV brew out of Norfolk that’s just the right amount of briny. Hardywood, Back Bay Brewing Company and Brass Cannon Brewing also have oyster stouts worth checking out.

Virginia Oysters: By the Numbers

1 Crassostrea virginica is the only species of oyster grown on the East Coast. The different varieties’ flavors come from the water in which they’re harvested.

8 The number of regional flavor profiles you’ll find among Virginia’s oysters, from boldly salty to sweet and smooth.

$56.6 million 2017 farm gate values (the price the grower receives) for Virginia shellfish aquaculture, according to results from the 2016 Virginia Shellfish Aquaculture Crop Reporting Survey.

118 million Single oysters projected to be planted in 2017 by Virginia growers, an 11 percent increase over 2016.

456 The approximate number of commercial oyster farms in Virginia according to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.

140+ The number of sites currently on the Virginia Oyster Trail, including wineries, eateries, art venues, accommodations, tours, agri-artisans and more.

42,620 The number of bushels of spat-on-shell oysters harvested in 2016, a 28 percent increase over the previous year.

For more on Virginia's favorite bivalves, pick up a copy of Smoke & Salt 2018, coming to newsstands Sept. 13.