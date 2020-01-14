Pursuing the Perfect Tour

Turn wine tasting into a luxury experience.
Cville Tours and Lexus of Richmond team up for A Taste of Luxury wine tour.
Photo by Stuart Holman
When you’re interested in wine but not crazy about crowds, try A Taste of Luxury private tour. Cville Tours has teamed up with Lexus of Richmond to create exclusive experiences for discerning oenophiles in central Virginia. You’ll travel in a chauffeured Lexus to three wineries, where you’ll take behind-the-scenes tours and a trained wine expert will lead you through tastings, including at least one special vintage not available to the public. More adventurous wine enthusiasts can opt for Cville’s vineyard horseback riding tour, which also includes chauffeured transportation and is paired with a VIP wine tasting. Prefer your indulgences dipped in chocolate? Try the Gearhart Chocolate Experience, which includes the chauffeured Lexus, a tour and chocolate tasting, and personal instruction in the art of chocolate making by Tim Gearhart himself. CvilleTours.com
More Tours to Try
Jump in a jaunty blue bus with the RVA Brew Crew for your choice of three tour routes around the capital city. RVABrewCrew.com
For Cider Sundays, abundant breweries, and more, look to Richmond Brewery Tours. RichmondBreweryTours.com
Pair wine and history with Fruits and Roots tours that depart from the Tidewater area and visit vineyards across the Commonwealth. FruitsAndRootsWineTours.com
Choose your own adventure from DiVine Winery Partners’ list of more than 30 NoVa destinations. DiVineWineVa.com
Visiting “clusters” helps maximize your time at each venue in NoVa with Cork and Keg Tours. CorkAndKegTours.com
In the Shenandoah Valley and Charlottesville areas, Virginia Hop On Tours lets you hop on a bus and choose three destinations to hop off and taste. VirginiaHopOnTours.com
This article originally appeared in our Drink 2019 issue.