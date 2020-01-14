Pursuing the Perfect Tour

Turn wine tasting into a luxury experience.

× Expand Cville Tours and Lexus of Richmond team up for A Taste of Luxury wine tour. Photo by Stuart Holman

When you’re interested in wine but not crazy about crowds, try A Taste of Luxury private tour. Cville Tours has teamed up with Lexus of Richmond to create exclusive experiences for discerning oenophiles in central Virginia. You’ll travel in a chauffeured Lexus to three wineries, where you’ll take behind-the-scenes tours and a trained wine expert will lead you through tastings, including at least one special vintage not available to the public. More adventurous wine enthusiasts can opt for Cville’s vineyard horseback riding tour, which also includes chauffeured transportation and is paired with a VIP wine tasting. Prefer your indulgences dipped in chocolate? Try the Gearhart Chocolate Experience, which includes the chauffeured Lexus, a tour and chocolate tasting, and personal instruction in the art of chocolate making by Tim Gearhart himself. CvilleTours.com

More Tours to Try

Jump in a jaunty blue bus with the RVA Brew Crew for your choice of three tour routes around the capital city. RVABrewCrew.com

For Cider Sundays, abundant breweries, and more, look to Richmond Brewery Tours. RichmondBreweryTours.com

Pair wine and history with Fruits and Roots tours that depart from the Tidewater area and visit vineyards across the Commonwealth. FruitsAndRootsWineTours.com

Choose your own adventure from DiVine Winery Partners’ list of more than 30 NoVa destinations. DiVineWineVa.com

Visiting “clusters” helps maximize your time at each venue in NoVa with Cork and Keg Tours. CorkAndKegTours.com

In the Shenandoah Valley and Charlottesville areas, Virginia Hop On Tours lets you hop on a bus and choose three destinations to hop off and taste. VirginiaHopOnTours.com

This article originally appeared in our Drink 2019 issue.