5 citrus-y treats perfect for early springtime picnics.

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Lemon Cream Cupcakes

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt 1 cup softened butter ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 2 cups sugar 4 eggs 1 cup buttermilk 1 tablespoon, plus 1 teaspoon lemon zest 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl and set aside. Cream butter. Add sugar and vanilla extract and beat well. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each. Alternate adding flour mixture and buttermilk on low speed until combined. Stir in lemon juice and zest. Line cupcake pan with a double layer of paper cups and spray with cooking oil. Divide batter evenly among cups and bake at 350 degrees for approximately 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes in pans, then remove to a wire rack. Discard outer layer of paper cups. Frost with lemon cream.

For the lemon cream: 2 large eggs ⅔ cup sugar ⅓ cup fresh lemon juice 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest 1 stick, plus 2 tablespoons softened, unsalted butter pinch of salt

Whisk together eggs, lemon juice, zest and sugar in a saucepan over low heat for approximately 5 minutes until thick, but pourable. Transfer to a mixing bowl and allow to cool 4-5 minutes. Add butter and salt and blend. Refrigerate until cold. Spread on cupcakes and top with fresh raspberries.

Serves 8

Candied Grapefruit Peel

2 grapefruits 1 cup sugar, plus enough for tossing

Cut peel from grapefruits and slice into ½-inch strips, leaving white pith attached. Place in small saucepan, and add enough cold water to cover. Bring to a boil, then drain. Repeat the process two more times.

Add sugar and ½ cup water to saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 15-20 minutes until peel is translucent. Drain. Transfer peels to a wire rack and dry 2-4 hours. Sprinkle liberally on all sides with sugar.

Makes 2 cups

Citrus Curd Tart

5 egg yolks ½ cup sugar juice of 1 each lime and lemon lime zest ¼ cup sweet butter

In a double boiler, cream yolks and sugar. Add juice and zest. Cook until thickened, stirring constantly, about 15 minutes. Slowly whisk in butter 1 tablespoon at a time.

For the tart shells: 1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour ½ cup cold unsalted butter ⅓ cup sugar ¼ teaspoon salt

Line cookie sheet with parchment paper. Pulse flour, butter, sugar and salt until moist crumbs form. Roll out dough to ¼ -inch thickness and separate into 1 ½-inch balls. Form into 4-inch shells and place on parchment.

Freeze until firm, about 15 minutes. Using a fork, prick each 2 or 3 times, depending on size. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Cool completely. Fill each with citrus curd.

Makes 3-4 tarts

Cranberry Orange Nut Bread

2 cups all-purpose flour 1 cup sugar 1 ½ teaspoons double-acting baking powder 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon baking soda 1 stick (½ cup) cold unsalted butter, cut into bits 1 teaspoon freshly grated orange zest ¾ cup fresh orange juice 1 large egg 1 cup coarsely chopped cranberries ⅓ cup coarsely chopped walnuts

In a food processor or in a bowl with a pastry blender, blend together the flour, the sugar, the baking powder, the salt, the baking soda and the butter until the mixture resembles meal, then transfer the mixture to a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together the zest, the juice and the egg, add the mixture to the flour mixture and stir the batter until it is just combined. Stir in the cranberries and the walnuts and transfer the batter to a well-buttered 9- by 5-inch loaf pan. Bake the bread in the middle of a preheated 350 degree oven for 1 ¼ hours, or until a tester comes out clean. Let the bread cool in the pan for 15 minutes then turn it out onto a rack.

Serves 6

Blueberry Lemon Ginger Scones

1 ¾ cup unbleached all-purpose flour 3 tablespoons brown sugar 2 teaspoons baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons lemon zest 6 tablespoons cold butter ½ cup crystallized ginger, diced ½ cup fresh blueberries ½ teaspoon lemon extract 1 tablespoon lemon juice 3-4 tablespoons milk sugar to top

In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and zest. Cut in the butter with a pastry cutter until coarse crumbs form. Stir in ginger and blueberries. Add extract and lemon juice. Add milk 1 tablespoon at a time until dough comes together. Roll or pat into a circle ¾-inch thick and cut into 8 triangles. Place on parchment paper. Brush with milk and sprinkle with sugar. Bake 12-15 minutes, until brown.

Makes 6-8 scones