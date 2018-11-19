Pour Preview

Explore fresh finds at wineries and breweries across the state.

Like a reward for the hard work of harvest, makers now turn their attention to the batches, barrels, and brews that are finally ready to drink. This is just a sample of the new releases you’ll find at cideries, breweries, and wineries across the Commonwealth. Go try a few; you’re sure to find a new favorite.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Castle Hill Cidery

Cider Releases

Sly Clyde Ciderworks

Hampton

Head cidermaker Brent Miles launches two reserve series ciders in November: Gold Rush is a single varietal, while Stayman-Rome is a wild-fermented blend; both use all Virginia-grown apples. These are inaugural ciders for the cidery, which opened in spring 2018. SlyClyde.com

Castle Hill Cidery

Keswick

Castle Hill releases a pommeau (an aperitif made by combining careful proportions of apple juice and apple brandy) in November and a port-style wine in December. CastleHillCider.com

Beer Releases

Canon & Draw and Steam Bell Beer Works

Richmond

November marks two first-run beers for these breweries, both of which are owned by the Cooper family. C&D is introducing Just a Small Piece, a milk stout brewed with sweet potatoes from nearby Chesterfield Skinquarter Market and conditioned on marshmallows, vanilla, and spices from C.F. Sauer Spices. At SBBW, try Paper Tiger, a session IPA brewed with lactose and hopped with bright Azacca and Amarillo hops. Both will be in cans and on draft. CanonAndDraw.beer; SteamBell.beer

Redbeard Brewing

Staunton

Bourbon aficionados should head to Redbeard Brewing for Black Friday, which is the variant release date for Moriarty, the brewery’s big imperial stout. This year’s variant list includes three 2018 Moriarty vintages: Weller Barrel Aged, Heaven Hill Rye Barrel Aged, and Weller Barrel Aged with coffee beans added. Two 2018 Moriarty variants use the coffee and rye barrel-aged as bases, while the two 2017 vintages are Eagle Rare and John J. Bowman barrel-aged. RedbeardBrews.com

Photo courtesy of Granite Heights Winery

Wine Releases

868 Estate Vineyards

Purcellville

Peter Deliso, Wendy Charron, and Carl DiManno opened the Loudoun County winery in 2012. Now in 2018, they have 22 acres of vines and produce around 4,000 cases of wine per year. They released their “party for three” reserve wines Nov. 3. The Reserve Riesling, Reserve Meritage, and Reserve Cabernet Franc each feature label art by a local Purcellville artist. 868EstateVineyards.com

Casanel Vineyards

Leesburg

Casanel released its new 2016 Petit Verdot Nov. 10-11 and hopes to recreate the success of the 2014 vintage, which won the 2017 Virginia Governor’s Cup Bronze Medal. This year’s annual winemaker’s dinner focused on the fruit-forward and round Petit Verdot. CasanelVineyards.com

Pearmund Cellars

Broad Run

With 25 acres and a 7,500-square-foot geothermal winery, Pearmund Cellars is known for its Chardonnay grapes. However, in November, the winery releases its first run of 2016 Petit Verdot Reserve, a big wine with great balance that was aged in Virginia oak for more than a year. PearmundCellars.com

53rd Vineyard & Winery

Louisa

The winery, formerly known as Cooper, is released its 2017 Viognier and 2017 Vidal Blanc the second week of November. Both were made from grapes grown on site and aged for 10 months, the Viognier in new and neutral French oak barrels and the Vidal Blanc in stainless steel. CooperVineyards.com

Granite Heights Winery

Warrenton

Granite Heights released its first estate Cabernet Franc on Nov. 3-4. The 2016 wine is big and full-bodied, with dark fruit and some spice on the palate. It is the winery’s first Cabernet Franc varietal coming from ENTAV (a French certification for grapevines and their clones) certified vines in its vineyard. GH.wine

Muse Vineyards

Woodstock

For its two-year anniversary, Muse releases a Chardonnay made using the labor-intensive Methode Champenoise, including early harvest at around 18 Brix and hand harvesting, dosage, and corking. The Blanc de Blanc will taste of melon and apple. MuseVineyards.com

This article originally appeared in our Drink 2018 issue.