Pop! Goes the Fashion

Style with a Pow! Bang! Wham!

× Expand Moschino spring/summer 2019.

From Andy Warhol’s soup cans to Roy Lichtenstein’s crying dames, pop art remains one of the most iconic and enduring art movements. Set aside your rich autumnal tones and kick off the season with bright, cheeky pieces inspired by the mid-century masters of kitsch and irony.

Moschino offered an elegant take on the movement at its spring/summer 2019 ready-to-wear show, turning its models into fashion plates—literally, with pieces bringing 2D fashion illustrations to life. Moschino.com

Pop art reached its height in the 1960s—the same decade Paco Rabanne decked out Jane Fonda in sexy spacewoman gear for Barbarella. His eponymous house returns to its roots with a collection inspired by the designer’s chainmail-heavy 1966 collection. Round-pailette chainmail top, $1,462. MatchesFashion.com

Judith Leiber Couture puts the pop in pop art with a clutch bag that puts a colorful, glitzy spin on everyone’s favorite movie treat (and that takes concession prices to a whole new level). Popcorn main feature clutch bag, $5,695. NeimanMarcus.com

One of the A-list names of the pop art movement, Keith Haring’s work was featured in more than 100 solo and group exhibitions during his tragically brief career. Lacoste x Keith Haring showcases the artists’ energetic, urban aesthetic. Men’s Missouri Keith Haring leather sneakers, $160. Lacoste.com

These Attico pumps bring the dance floor everywhere you set foot. Pair them with a black turtleneck and opaque tights, and let them play the starring role in your outfit. Colorblock metallic 105mm Pumps, $900.04. BergdorfGoodman.com

Pop art’s affinity for taking on advertising and branding is on full display in Moschino’s Fresh Couture fragrance. Although the perfume is housed in a bottle inspired by a certain iconic window cleaner, the juice is anything but, with notes of bergamot, mandarin, and ylang ylang. 1.7 oz., $62. Sephora.com

Why not go directly to the source? This Roy Lichtenstein scarf depicting the artist’s “Modern Painting with Bolt” is available at the Design Store at the Museum of Modern Art, where the painting hangs. Bolt scarf, $30. Store.MOMA.org

Pop Power from Warhol to Koons: Masterworks from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation, through March 8, 2020 — The Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke is showcasing one of the most enduring artistic movements of the 20th century, including works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, and Jeff Koons. “Viewers will also see other Pop and Neo-Pop expressions by figures such as the sculptor Claes Oldenburg and the graffiti artist Keith Haring,” says Patrick Shaw Cable, deputy director of exhibitions and education. He attributes the appeal of pop art to “its embrace of the popular cultural icons with which we are so familiar.” The exhibition includes interactive components and events. Following its premier at the Taubman, the exhibit will travel to the Oklahoma City Museum of Art. TaubmanMuseum.org

This article originally appeared in our October 2019 issue.