Gardens, cats, history, and more in one of Virginia's top museums.

× Expand Photo courtesy Poe Muesum Guided tours and other enhancements make history come to life at The Poe Museum in Richmond.

Admirers of the famous author Edgar Allen Poe started the namesake museum in Richmond more than 100 years ago. Although the building itself is not related to the author, to enter its grounds is to go back to a time when the writer penned The Raven and other works.

Illustration by Ed Fotheringham what a wonderful world of museums Learn about more cool and unusual museums around Virginia.

“The Poe Museum offers a unique experience to our guests by curating the world’s largest collection of Poe’s personal possessions and Poe memorabilia,” says interim executive director Aaron-Paula Thompson. “We also are located within Richmond’s oldest residential structure. By that nature, we are an institution of learning for literature fans, history buffs, cat lovers, and followers of Richmond’s most famous writer.”

Poe was born in Boston and died in Baltimore but considered Richmond his home. The museum’s exhibits describe his life and literary journey, as well as the toll that disease, death, and unrequited love exacted on the orphan.

Find more Poe sites around Virginia at PoeMuseum.org.