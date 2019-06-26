Playing with Purpose

The First Tee of Greater Richmond teaches more than golf.

× Expand The First Tee Life Skills Experience summer classes. Photo courtesy of the First Tee of Greater Richmond

At The First Tee of Greater Richmond, golf is only the second-most important consideration. More crucial, says CEO Brent Schneider, is teaching “values like sportsmanship, courtesy, integrity, and confidence” to the 80,000 youth who participate in the group’s programs each year. “And hoping those values are put into real-world practice.”

The First Tee was founded in 1997 by a partnership of the PGA Tour, PGA of America, USGA, and The Masters Tournament. Fred Tattersall, the founder and former CEO of Richmond-based Tattersall Advisory Group, launched the nonprofit’s local chapter, The First Tee of Greater Richmond, that same year.

The organization provides golf programs that teach life skills and develop character for area youth. The group also organizes golf activities for other nonprofits and trains elementary school PE teachers to deliver First Tee curriculum. Now, with the backing of $500,000 in private giving, The First Tee’s 18-hole championship course, the Tattersall Youth Development Center at The First Tee Chesterfield Golf Course, is getting a modern renovation. Improvements will include a revamped retail space, a “kid-centric” classroom area, and technology like the Trackman 4 golf simulator. Construction is expected to start in late spring.

“Our kids deserve the best, and these renovations put us on equal footing with any golf facility in town—public or private,” says Schneider. Fore! TheFirstTeeGreaterRichmond.org

This article originally appeared in our April 2019 issue.