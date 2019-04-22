Creative escort cards add a unique note to your reception.

It’s easy to lose sight of your style when balancing wedding trends and traditions. Putting thought into details like place cards can add a unique note to the reception while reflecting your theme or color palette.

Postcards at Katherine and Thomas Lawler’s reception. Photo by Audrey Rose

At Janelle and Nathan Bounds’ nautical wedding in July 2018 at Elkington Plantation, Eastville, guests searched for their names and table numbers on hand-painted crab shells, an idea that the bride came up with herself. “Both my husband and I grew up enjoying crabs in the summertime,” says Janelle. “We actually collected the shells from a family crab fest that we had.” Instead of placing the shells at guests’ seats, the couple presented them on a sandy table with crab pots. Their planner, Holly Coriell of Just Dandy Events in Virginia Beach, says the display fit perfectly with their aesthetic. “It made quite the impression on their guests!”

Other couples combine the place card with a favor by displaying name tags on bottles of beer or Champagne, tucked into a tiny vase or flower pot, tied to a sweet treat, or even embroidered on a napkin.

