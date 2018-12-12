Pitmaster for Hire

These pitmasters won’t dig a pit in your backyard, but they will bring their pigs and smokers to make your pickin’ picture perfect.

× Expand Photo by Tyler Darden

Anderson’s Carriage Food House, Charlottesville

Anderson’s is a full-service caterer that specializes in a vast array of Virginia seafood, including crawfish boils and oyster roasts. This nearly 90-year-old family business also caters pig roasts for anywhere from 20 to 400 guests, with staffing to take care of every last detail. AndersonCateringCharlottesville.com

Hogback Mtn BBQ, Fairfield

Pitmaster Ruben Showalter learned from one of the best—3-time BBQ world champion and star of TLC’s BBQ PitMasters Myron Mixon. Drawing on his experience in the competitive barbecue circuit, where he won numerous awards, Showalter first displays the roasted pig, ready for its close-up on a bed of kale, before pulling the meat for guests to enjoy. HogBackBBQCatering.com

Mobile Pig-Nic Catering, Virginia Beach

Setting up before the sun rises, Mobile Pig-Nic brings the whole pit to your event, getting started up to eight hours before your first guest arrives and cooking low and slow over charcoal before the fun begins. Mobile Pig-Nic provides everything from sauces to servers. MobilePignic.com

Papa Weaver’s Pork, Orange

Get your pig roast straight from the source. Seventh generation pig farmer Tom “Papa” Weaver raises pigs on a 600-acre family farm once owned by President James Madison. Weaver cooks his Yorkshire, Deer Rock and Berkshire pigs for approximately eight hours over his mobile charcoal grill before the pickin’ begins. PapaWeaver.com

Valley Pig, Woodstock

Pitmaster Josh Holloman traces back his love of pig pickins’ to his North Carolina roots. Upon moving to the Shenandoah Valley, Holloman decided to bring his beloved barbecue along for the ride. ValleyPig.com

This article originally appeared in our Smoke & Salt 2018 issue. For more on pig pickin’, click here.