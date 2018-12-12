Pitmaster for Hire

These pitmasters won’t dig a pit in your backyard, but they will bring their pigs and smokers to make your pickin’ picture perfect.
Photo by Tyler Darden
Anderson’s Carriage Food House, Charlottesville
Anderson’s is a full-service caterer that specializes in a vast array of Virginia seafood, including crawfish boils and oyster roasts. This nearly 90-year-old family business also caters pig roasts for anywhere from 20 to 400 guests, with staffing to take care of every last detail. AndersonCateringCharlottesville.com
Hogback Mtn BBQ, Fairfield
Pitmaster Ruben Showalter learned from one of the best—3-time BBQ world champion and star of TLC’s BBQ PitMasters Myron Mixon. Drawing on his experience in the competitive barbecue circuit, where he won numerous awards, Showalter first displays the roasted pig, ready for its close-up on a bed of kale, before pulling the meat for guests to enjoy. HogBackBBQCatering.com
Mobile Pig-Nic Catering, Virginia Beach
Setting up before the sun rises, Mobile Pig-Nic brings the whole pit to your event, getting started up to eight hours before your first guest arrives and cooking low and slow over charcoal before the fun begins. Mobile Pig-Nic provides everything from sauces to servers. MobilePignic.com
Papa Weaver’s Pork, Orange
Get your pig roast straight from the source. Seventh generation pig farmer Tom “Papa” Weaver raises pigs on a 600-acre family farm once owned by President James Madison. Weaver cooks his Yorkshire, Deer Rock and Berkshire pigs for approximately eight hours over his mobile charcoal grill before the pickin’ begins. PapaWeaver.com
Valley Pig, Woodstock
Pitmaster Josh Holloman traces back his love of pig pickins’ to his North Carolina roots. Upon moving to the Shenandoah Valley, Holloman decided to bring his beloved barbecue along for the ride. ValleyPig.com
