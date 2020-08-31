Pieces of a Man

5 closet essentials that every guy should have.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Davelle Clothiers David Eisele Sr. is the owner of Davelle Clothiers where you can set up the basics of your top-quality collection.

Essentials are just that. Still, many men who want to dress better don’t know where to start. Here’s a list of five wardrobe staples that will help any man’s wardrobe be timeless, versatile, and elegant.

A navy-blue suit

Want to stand out from the crowd? Forget black—a navy-blue suit is casual, yet elevated. David Eisele Sr., owner of Davelle Clothiers in Reston, says a suit in the most expensive fabric that fits your budget is the way to go. “It works on all occasions, and you’ll be a standout from all the other cheap suits!”

A quality white shirt

“Most men buy on price and then they wonder what has happened after a couple of launderings. Cheap shirts reveal themselves very quickly when worn and washed,” says Eisele.

Jeans or trousers

Well-fitting denim or wool trousers can be paired with more casual shirts or collared tops for a put-together look.

Slip-ons

Slip-ons “make everyone say how could you pick a pair of shoes so cool, yet timeless,” says Eisele. He recommends a pair from Di Bianco.

Clothing that fits

“Many people buy clothing without a three-year goal plan and don’t consider cost,” says Victor Dash of Dash’s of Old Town in Alexandria. When buying quality pieces, be sure that they fit correctly, too.

