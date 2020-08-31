Picnic Perfect

Pack some tasty treats and head to one of Virginia’s scenic state parks.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Virginia State Parks Molly's Knob overlook in Hungry Mother State Park.

Summer is in full swing, so it’s time to head outside to soak up some sunshine and enjoy a picnic. It doesn’t matter if you go all out with charcuterie and macarons or take something simple, like sandwiches and fruit—everything tastes better outside. So, dust off that picnic basket, grab a blanket, slather on some sunscreen, and head to the nearest park. There are plenty to choose from around the Commonwealth.

Hungry Mother State Park in Smyth County, one of the original six Virginia State Parks, is known for beautiful woodlands and a placid 108-acre lake in the heart of the mountains. “Hungry Mother has a picnic spot for everyone, with some easily accessible and some more challenging to get to,” says park manager Andrew Philpot. “The Molly’s Knob overlook is my favorite spot to picnic in the park. It’s really challenging to get to the summit, but the view is worth the effort.” Many picnickers pick a spot by the lake to eat their lunches or snacks and enjoy the view of the lake, Philpot says.

Other parks chosen by our readers as favorites are Breaks Interstate Park and Grayson Highlands State Park in Grayson County. For more ideas, visit DCR.Virginia.gov/State-Parks.

HungryMotherStatePark.gov., BreaksPark.com, GraysonHighlands.gov