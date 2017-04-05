Two shows open at Second Street Gallery to explore our different ways of seeing and being.

Charlottesville’s Second Street Gallery, located since 2003 inside the City Center for Contemporary Arts, will open two new art exhibitions April 7 exploring the ways in which humans interact with space in the modern world.

Charlottesville-based photographer and artist Stacey Evans will present Ways of Seeing, a collection of images shot, like all of her work, from a moving train, and then pieced together by hand to construct alternate scenes. Evans hopes that her photographs will evoke ideas about occupancy and the transformation of landscapes alongside human developments. “There is no exact way of seeing,” she says. “As the image replaces the unique experience, the object becomes a skewed translation to ponder.”

The work of artist Alonzo Davis similarly juxtaposes seemingly disparate subjects against each other to explore questions about perspectives of identity, and how humans relate to others past and present. In his exhibit Navigation Series, which will run jointly with Ways of Seeing, Davis incorporates the shapes and materials of Micronesian navigational stick charts with technological components such as GPS and LED lights. Combining ancient nautical techniques with high-tech navigational elements, says Davis, “serves as a reminder for how we navigate the changes being brought in 2017.”

Shows on view April 7 - 28. Admission is free. SecondStreetGallery.org