Pause for Pearls

A quick look at Virginia's native oysters.

In Virginia, we know our ‘cue (North Carolina and Texas are good, but hey, we all know it started here) and when it comes to oysters, well, we hardly need to say that our state produces the finest and best-tasting bivalves anywhere (it does). And We think the two are a perfect match.

Smoke & Salt will celebrate them both. Mailed to subscribers with our October issue, Smoke & Salt will feature Virginia Living’s Best BBQ and Best Oyster Awards—a carefully curated roundup of hundreds of the state’s best barbecue joints and food trucks, oyster producers and retailers, oyster bars and more selected by our editors and industry experts.

Smoke & Salt will also include tons of mouthwatering recipes, profiles of pit masters and oyster growers, a guide to Virginia’s oyster trail, primers for understanding different barbecue styles and oyster flavors, and more. So what are you waiting for? Click here to get yours!