Paper Chase

Stationers and card shops around the state excel in the art of paper.

× Expand Page Stationery Page Stationery uses a hand-fed letterpress to print its designs.

What happens when an art director for Martha Stewart Living and Martha Stewart Weddings strikes out with a former Chicago day trader, acquires three antique Chandler & Price presses and engages a 600-year-old Italian paper mill to provide paper stock? The kind of custom-designed, hand-wrought stationery that makes it a sin to recycle.

In 1999, Sue Corral and Taylor Johnson began using 19th century hand-operated letterpress printers to press their designs, leaving satisfyingly deep imprints on the thick paper they imported from Europe. So began the Richmond-based business Page Stationery and the custom lines of baby announcements, wedding invitation suites and holiday cards, which are now sold at over 400 retailers nationwide.

Page Stationery was purchased in 2012 by Worth Higgins & Associates, Virginia’s largest sheet-fed (meaning the pages are fed individually and by hand) printer and continues to operate using the antique letterpresses. Corral’s invitation and card designs still anchor the company’s product lines. Be sure to check out this year’s new designs for holiday cards and New Year’s Eve party invitations. PageStationery.com

Here are some of our other favorite stationers around the state:

× 1 of 3 Expand Mongrel in Richmond has a selection of gifts and paper stock. × 2 of 3 Expand Chocolatepaper in Roanoke has a number of holiday cards for the season. × 3 of 3 Expand Rock Paper Scissors in Charlottesville has wrapping paper, gifts, stationery and holiday cards, like this tongue-in-cheek gem. Prev Next

chocolatepaper 308 Market Street, Roanoke. 540-342-6061 Voted among Roanoke’s “best,” Chocolate Paper is a unique boutique whose offerings are explicitly stated in the company name: the shop has specialty chocolates and candy gifts along with a selection of paper products, including unique holiday cards, some of which are produced by Roanoke-based printer Appalachia Press. ChocolatePaperRoanoke.com The Emporium 101 East Beverley Street, Staunton 540-885-1673 The Emporium gift shop in Staunton has a large variety of invitations, cards and stationery. Added bonus? They offer free gift-wrapping for the holidays (and all year round) and can connect you with custom printing services in town. Emporium-Gifts.com Mongrel 2924 West Cary Street, Richmond 804-342-1271 Located in the Carytown district of Richmond, Mongrel offers a vast selection of stationery and novelty gifts. Take your time and browse, because every display is like its own treasure hunt. Over 450 styles of boxed holiday cards are available this year. MongrelRVA.com Rock Paper Scissors 321 East Main Street, Charlottesville 434-976-6366 The customization services at Charlottesville’s Rock Paper Scissors are extensive, from design to printing to engraving, so you can find the holiday or special event cards that are exactly right for you. Not sure what you need? RPS also features a “wall of inspiration” to get you started in the right direction. ThinkRockPaperScissors.com Paper Source 2910 District Avenue, Fairfax 703-942-8400 The Paper Source in Fairfax is offering a number of promotional discounts for the holidays. They also have a variety of gifts, gift wrapping options and personalized products to get you through the season. Additional locations in Alexandria, Reston, Richmond and Virginia Beach. PaperSource.com