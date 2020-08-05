National Rum Day is Sunday and you don't need a doctor for this Painkiller

× Expand Courtesy of Virago Spirits painkiller The Painkiller is a fruity way to enjoy your summer day.

Technically, Virginia is any closer to the sun during the month of August, but you might not believe that given how hot it can get. What's a better way to cut down the summer blaze than a nice cool drink.

To help celebrate National Rum Day this weekend, here's a fruity rum drink courtesy of Virago Spirits that will help put a nice cool moment into your otherwise warm August day:

Painkiller

2 ounces Virago Four-Port or Port Cask Rum

2 ounces unsweetened pineapple juice

1 ounce coconut cream 1 ounce orange juice

Combine ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into a Collins glass and garnish with a twist of orange.