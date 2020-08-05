Painkiller

National Rum Day is Sunday and you don't need a doctor for this Painkiller

Technically, Virginia is any closer to the sun during the month of August, but you might not believe that given how hot it can get. What's a better way to cut down the summer blaze than a nice cool drink.

To help celebrate National Rum Day this weekend, here's a fruity rum drink courtesy of Virago Spirits that will help put a nice cool moment into your otherwise warm August day:

Painkiller

  • 2 ounces Virago Four-Port or Port Cask Rum
  • 2 ounces unsweetened pineapple juice
  • 1 ounce coconut cream 1 ounce orange juice

Combine ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into a Collins glass and garnish with a twist of orange.

Tags

Take It All In

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular