Bride & Groom

Jan. 28, 2017 • Branch Museum, Richmond

“During photos, focus on each other. The more you enjoy the moment, the better the photos will look.” – Jada Parrish, Photographer

With a winter wedding planned, Paige Weiskopf knew the best gift for her nine bridesmaids would be white fur jackets, like the one she would wear when she wed her high school sweetheart, Billy Yuhase, last January. The Midlothian natives who had long planned to spend their honeymoon on the slopes of Lake Tahoe, had to quickly make other arrangements when the groom injured his knee just 10 days prior to their wedding, which was held at Salisbury Presbyterian Church. A trip to Barcelona, Spain was a wonderful second choice. “It was a romantic, fun place to celebrate as newlyweds,” says Paige.

Photographer: J&D Photography, Richmond, J-DPhoto.com Wedding Planner: Glint Events, GlintEvents.com Wedding Gown: Lazaro, Charleston, SC, JLMCouture.com/Lazaro Catering: Sharper Palate, Richmond, SharperPalate.com Flowers: Petals and Twigs, Richmond, PetalsAndTwigsRVA.com

