Out of the Doghouse

Local actor and playwright Chandler Hubbard’s award-winning play Animal Control explores the good, the bad, and the cost of compassion.

× Expand Animal Control Photo by Bill Sigafoos

Local Ashland actor and playwright Chandler Hubbard recently won the The Martha Hill Newell Playwriting Award—an award that is given each year to a local or national playwright to support the spirit of new work in the American theater—in January for his new play, Animal Control. The play runs through July 27 at the Firehouse Theatre in Richmond. Hubbard spoke to us about his recent award, his role as both an actor and writer, and the play’s thought-provoking messages.

What is the show about? What is the overall message?

Chandler Hubbard Photo by Anthony Manzanares

Animal Control revolves around Kim Hawkins, recently promoted supervisor at the Carson County Pound and Animal Control, described by one of the characters as “a hopeless mess.” She’s immediately thrust in way over her head, both in her own office and, as a public servant, with those demanding her help. The inciting incident of the play (a dog attacking another dog at the park) is based on something that actually happened to me. As much as the show is about dog owners in conflict, it’s as much about how we communicate (or don’t), how we sympathize (or don’t), and how we make good in the world (or don’t). In high-stakes situations like this, how do we show compassion for those we are trying to villainize?

I know you’ve previously worked as an actor. What drew you to playwriting?

I’ve been secretly calling myself a writer since seventh grade, when I wrote my first full-length novel. Writing is a lonely process, usually deliberately, so since I was both an introvert and a bookworm, aspiring to be a novelist seemed an obvious fit. My parents raised me on Richmond theater, and I had always wanted to grace the stage. Acting gave me the chance to feel seen without having to be myself. As time went on, the fear gave way to joy. It seemed a logical next step to marry the collaborative nature of theater with my need to create.

In January, you won the The Martha Hill Newell Playwriting Award for Animal Control How did this feel?

Animal Control Photo by Bill Sigafoos

[I was] flabbergasted. I had no idea that I was on anyone’s radar. I’m an introvert, so showing my work to the world isn’t easy. When I was informed I’d gotten it, only three different shows of mine had even gotten a staging (and only one a full production). In my head, people saw them and quickly forgot about them. But I’m honored that I was recognized.

What do you hope audiences take away from the show?

That it’s not about animals. (I mean, it is, but that’s just the surface.) It’s about justice and mercy, isolation and containment, control and power. Who gets to decide what Good is. What it means to be the Other and what it means to make yourself the Other. What lengths people will go to to get their way. Because, when it comes down to it, the show is five people trying to do the right thing, but who all fundamentally disagree on what the right thing is. Every morning we wake up to news stories about people in conflict, globally and individually, unwilling to communicate or show compassion for one another. I think Animal Control gets more relevant every day.

See Animal Control at the Firehouse Theatre on the following dates:

Friday, July 19, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 20, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21, 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 25, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 27, 7:30 p.m.