Out in the Autumn Air

Outdoors events around the Commonwealth for September and October.
Neptune Festival Boardwalk Weekend
Photo by Jessica Shea Photography
Sept. 21
Heart of Ghent 10K, Maury 5K & Children’s Run, Blair Middle School, Norfolk, 757-373-4174, HeartOfGhent10K.com
Sept. 27-29
Neptune Festival Boardwalk Weekend, 5th-34th Streets on the Boardwalk, Virginia Beach, 757-498-0215, NeptuneFestival.com
Sept. 29
NatureFest, Runnymede Park, Herndon, 703-787-7300, FRPWeb.org
Oct. 5
Archaeology Open House and Interactive Archaeology Dig for Kids, Monticello, Charlottesville, 434-984-9822, Monticello.org
Oct. 5 & Nov. 9
The Peaks Under the Stars, Peaks of Otter Lodge, Bedford, 540-586-1081, PeaksOfOtter.com
Oct. 12
Highlanders Festival, Radford University Campus, Radford, 540-831-6255, VisitRadford.com
Oct. 26
Thrill on the Hill, Ski Lodge at Massanutten, McGaheysville, 540-289-9441, MassResort.com
Oct. 26-27
Rowdy Dawg Mountain Bike Race, Pandapas Pond, Blacksburg, 540-382-6975, Facebook.com/RowdyDawgBikeRace
