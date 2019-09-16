Out in the Autumn Air

Outdoors events around the Commonwealth for September and October.

× Expand Neptune Festival Boardwalk Weekend Photo by Jessica Shea Photography

Sept. 21

Heart of Ghent 10K, Maury 5K & Children’s Run, Blair Middle School, Norfolk, 757-373-4174, HeartOfGhent10K.com

Sept. 27-29

Neptune Festival Boardwalk Weekend, 5th-34th Streets on the Boardwalk, Virginia Beach, 757-498-0215, NeptuneFestival.com

Sept. 29

NatureFest, Runnymede Park, Herndon, 703-787-7300, FRPWeb.org

Oct. 5

Archaeology Open House and Interactive Archaeology Dig for Kids, Monticello, Charlottesville, 434-984-9822, Monticello.org

Oct. 5 & Nov. 9

The Peaks Under the Stars, Peaks of Otter Lodge, Bedford, 540-586-1081, PeaksOfOtter.com

Oct. 12

Highlanders Festival, Radford University Campus, Radford, 540-831-6255, VisitRadford.com

Oct. 26

Thrill on the Hill, Ski Lodge at Massanutten, McGaheysville, 540-289-9441, MassResort.com

Oct. 26-27

Rowdy Dawg Mountain Bike Race, Pandapas Pond, Blacksburg, 540-382-6975, Facebook.com/RowdyDawgBikeRace

