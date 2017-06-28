New law has distilleries in a festive spirit.

To Virginia’s distilleries—and the imbibers of the spirits they produce—the fact that they couldn’t sell their creations at special events was, well, sobering. Thankfully, that ban will be lifted July 1, when a pair of bills recently signed by Gov. Terry McAuliffe take effect. Consequently, patrons can do more than simply sample spirits at statewide craft distillery festivals: For the first time, they may purchase them on-site. Toasting the victory are the owners of Boar Creek Whiskey, Catoctin Creek Distilling and James River Distilling, who spearheaded the legislation, as well as CEO of Virginia Distillery Company Gareth Moore, who calls it a win-win for both drinkers and distillers. VirginiaSpirits.org

Save the Date: Virginia Craft Spirits Showcase, Sept. 16, Roanoke, VaSpiritsShowcase.com

Raise A Glass

Blue Ridge Margarita: Moonshine with a twist from Dry Fork Fruit Distillery.

½ ounce triple sec ¾ ounce Dry Fork Premium Moonshine ½ ounce lime juice 1 ounce simple syrup dash of blue curaçao

Mix all ingredients in a blender. Salt rim of glass. Mix and pour over crushed ice. DryForkDistillery.com