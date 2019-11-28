One (or Two) for the Road

Step up your next event with a mobile bar from Get Cozy Vintage Mobile Bars.

× Expand Photo by Nicki Ahrens Photography / courtesy of Get Cozy Vintage Mobile Bars on Facebook

Now with 14 locations nationwide, Richmond-based company Get Cozy Vintage Mobile Bars is changing the catering business as we know it. They feature mobile bar carts that can travel wherever you want them and serve (almost) whatever you want. The company has four different types of vehicles: caravans, Bubbles & Brews mini trucks, cocktail mini trucks, and Bubbles & Brews Italian Piaggio Apes. The Piaggios can be found throughout the country, but the other three types of bars are available only in Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland. Each location is independently owned and operated, and coming soon to Loudoun County is a new Bubbles & Brews Italian Piaggio Ape. The Bubbles & Brews carts serve mainly Prosecco and craft beer, but can be ordered to serve a variety of beverages. The one coming to Loudon County will have seven taps for craft beer, Prosecco, cocktails, wine, cider, or non-alcoholic beverages. “Whatever our client can imagine, we can deliver,” says Rachel Lintvet, founder of Get Cozy.

Photo courtesy of Get Cozy Vintage Mobile Bars

Shirley Harr and her daughter Jenny Campbell are the owners of the Loudoun County mobile bar. Harr and Campbell always wanted to open an event-related business, but found that buying and renovating an Airstream camper on their own might be more than they could handle. When Harr and Campbell discovered Get Cozy’s Bubbles & Brews, they knew they had to be a part of it because of its unique look and use. “We decided to partner with Get Cozy Vintage Mobile Bars because of this particular vehicle,” says Campbell of the new Piaggio imported directly from Italy. “It’s one-of-a-kind, and very few are in operation. And even fewer are repurposed in this way.” The Piaggio, completely restored and renovated in Richmond, can drive up to 40 miles per hour and can be placed indoors or outdoors for any event. Campbell’s daughters Hannah and Alison will also be a part of the venture, as an accountant and a member of the serving team, respectively.

Get Cozy services the entire state of Virginia. “Get Cozy provides fantastic support and resources that are invaluable as we launch our bar in Loudoun County. Get Cozy started as a family-run company in Richmond and is spreading from coast to coast through entrepreneurs like us,” says Campbell. She and her mother are booking now for 2020 for weddings and more. GetCozyBars.com