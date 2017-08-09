One In A Melon

by

Carytown's 34th annual Watermelon Festival is sure to be a smash.

×

1 of 4

watermelon2.jpg
×

2 of 4

watermelon4.jpg
×

3 of 4

watermelon6.jpg
×

4 of 4

WFest.jpg

For more than three decades, watermelon enthusiasts have packed the streets of Carytown in Richmond to celebrate summer’s quintessential fruit.

The 34th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival, held Aug. 13 and hosted this year by new-to-Virginia supermarket chain Publix, features live music from School of Rock, Lady Empire, Meadow Street Band, Whiskey Revival, Caitlin Lane, Jared Jones and more as well as jugglers and folk acts on five different outdoor stages. Nearly 50 performances are scheduled and more than 100 vendors, including Nacho Mama, Citizen Burger Bar, and Garden Grove Brewing Company, will line the festival’s mile-long stretch along the north side of Cary Street.

And of course there will be watermelon—lots of it. At last year’s event, the Shriners, who sell bowls of the fruit for $1 benefiting the Shriners Hospital for Children, served up nearly 3,000 donated melons. Attracting 118,000 people in 2016, the Watermelon Festival has consistently been the largest one-day event in the Commonwealth. Admission is free. CarytownRVA.com/Watermelon-Festival

Upcoming Events in Carytown:


Harry Potter Film-athon
Aug. 8 - 29, Byrd Theatre

The Wizard of Oz
Aug. 12 at 10:00 a.m., Byrd Theatre

Holistic Healing Seminar with Lisa LaCova-Bhat
Aug. 14 at 6:00 p.m., Ellwood-Thompson

Sandwich Week
Aug. 21 - 27, NY Deli

Charity Beer Dinner with the VCU Rice River Center
Aug. 28 at 7:00 p.m., Garden Grove Brewing Company

Tour de Fall Line
Sept. 16 at 7:00 a.m., Carytown Bicycle Co.

Tags

by

Vote Now
TGL Subscribe Image

Events

View more
Just Desserts Subscribe

Most Popular