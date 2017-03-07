On Your Toes

The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas presents Giselle.

× 1 of 6 Expand Photos by Alexander Daev × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

What becomes of the brokenhearted? For Giselle, the titular character of the romantic ballet presented on March 17 at 8:00 p.m., the answer is an untimely death and supernatural return. But don’t let the melancholy premise deter you: The combination of beautiful choreography by Marius Petipa performed by the Russian National Ballet, and ethereal production design make the performance a must-see. At the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Tickets $34-$56. HyltonCenter.org

Save the dates: The Russian National Ballet Theatre will also perform Chopiniana and Carmen on March 18 at 8:00 p.m., and The Sleeping Beauty on March 19 at 4:00 p.m. CFA.GMU.edu/

More about the Hylton Performing Arts Center

Working together, Prince William County, the City of Manassas, George Mason University and the Commonwealth of Virginia, along with many generous private donors and local business members within the community, have brought the Hylton Performing Arts Center from a dream to a reality. The Hylton Performing Arts Center boasts 85,000 square feet of beautiful and unique spaces to serve the community with shows and events from local partners and international performers like the Russian National Ballet Theatre.