On the Wild Side

Before you head out to hunt or fish, you need a license.

× Expand Photo by Kyle LaFerriere Get your license before you get a fish on the end of your line.

Plenty of people love to spend their time outdoors hunting and fishing. If you’re interested in getting involved, you will no doubt explore all of the equipment in depth—but you might not realize you need to start with a license.

Photo courtesy of Department of Game & Inland Fisheries Be sure to get your fishing license if you plan to fish.

Anyone who hunts wild birds or animals in Virginia needs a proper license. The exact type depends on your age, resident status, and other factors, and there are some exceptions. Before purchasing a hunting license or permit, make sure you understand what qualifies as a Virginia residency, check the exemptions to see if you really need a license or permit, and complete the hunter safety requirements. Fees are between $9 and $100.

In addition, Virginia residents age 16 and older are required to obtain a fishing license before fishing the inland waters of the state. Landowners and their spouse, children, and minor grandchildren are allowed to fish within the boundaries of their own land without a license. Fees range from $16 to $100.

Get more info and apply for hunting and fishing licenses at DGIF.Virginia.gov.