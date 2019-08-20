On the Farm

Fun with fluffy creatures at fiber festivals across the state.

Ever wondered where your clothes come from? At local fiber festivals, visitors can learn which fiber animals contribute to the textiles they wear through events like sheep shearing, spinning and knitting demonstrations, and animal meet-and-greets.

Shenandoah Valley Fiber Festival, Berryville

This annual festival, held in September, features fleece sales, classes, and more than 100 craft vendors. Visit the festival on Friday to watch and learn during the third annual “crank-in,” when demonstrators will be hand-cranking antique knitting machines to make socks. ShenandoahValleyFiberFestival.com

Fall Fiber Festival & Montpelier Sheep Dog Trials, Montpelier Station

Located across from President James Monroe’s Montpelier, this October festival highlights public sheep-dog trials; trainers can enter their border collies into four classes ranging from beginner to advanced. Teams can earn qualifying points to compete in the United States Border Collie Handlers Association National Finals. FallFiberFestival.org

Powhatan’s Festival of Fiber

Entering its seventh year, Powhatan’s Festival of Fiber hosts more than 80 craft and food vendors every April. Visitors can meet different types of fiber animals, including merino sheep, alpacas, and angora rabbits. Visit the demonstration tent for lessons on handspinning, or enjoy live music from local artists. PowhatansFestivalOfFiber.com

This article originally appeared in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.