Raise a glass to events around the state this winter.
Taste by the Bay, Irvington
Thanksgiving for the Bounty of the Harvest
Nov. 16-18, Bedford
Visitors to Peaks of Otter Winery can taste wines, ciders, and homemade jams and jellies. Bring your own glass or purchase a souvenir glass at the event. Tickets start at $16.50. PeaksOfOtterWinery.com
Taste by the Bay
Nov. 17, Irvington
Sample sips from 10 wineries from the Chesapeake Bay Wine Trail, along with tastings from local craft breweries and restaurants. Live music and artisan tents round out the offerings at the Tides Inn. Tickets $30-35. TasteByTheBay.com
Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival
Nov. 17, Forest
Head to Poplar Forest, T.J.’s secluded Bedford County retreat, for this festival celebrating the father of Virginia wine with tastings from more than a dozen Virginia wineries, plus food and crafts for sale. Tickets $10-125. PoplarForest.org
Cork Christmas Display
Nov. 23-Dec. 24, Amissville
Visit the world’s largest Christmas display made entirely from more than 120,000 corks at Gray Ghost Vineyards. Weekly events include music, cheese and, on Dec. 9, Santa Claus. GrayGhostVineyards.com
Seventh Annual Weihnachtsmarkt
Dec. 1, Bridgewater
Enjoy a traditional German Market at Blue Stone Vineyard, packed with local crafts and artisans, as well as beer, food, and glühwein (mulled wine). BlueStoneVineyard.com
Jingle Bell S’mores Weekend
Dec. 1-2, 15-16, Gum Spring
Grayhaven Winery will serve hot mulled wine, warm apple-pie sangria, and roasted marshmallows in honor of the holidays. GrayhavenWinery.com
Twelve Bars of Charity
Dec. 7, Richmond
Enjoy drink specials at 12 bars while raising funds for some of the capital city’s most popular charities. Tickets $30—$10 will be donated to your charity of choice. 12BarsOfCharity.com
Paint & Sip
Dec. 9, Purcellville
Make your own masterpiece at Breaux Vineyards—no experience necessary. Experienced instructors will help you complete a one-of-a-kind project; all supplies are included. Tickets $35. BreauxVineyards.com
Winter Warmer
Dec. 18, Lovingston
Welcome the holiday season at Virginia Distillery Company with warm beverages like a whiskey-nog cocktail or a dram of whiskey, and enjoy live music and local food. VaDistillery.com
Pick up a copy of our Drink 2018 issue, on newsstands now, for more on the best places to imbibe around the Commonwealth.