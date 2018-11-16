Raise a glass to events around the state this winter.

× Expand Taste by the Bay, Irvington

Thanksgiving for the Bounty of the Harvest

Nov. 16-18, Bedford

Visitors to Peaks of Otter Winery can taste wines, ciders, and homemade jams and jellies. Bring your own glass or purchase a souvenir glass at the event. Tickets start at $16.50. PeaksOfOtterWinery.com

Taste by the Bay

Nov. 17, Irvington

Sample sips from 10 wineries from the Chesapeake Bay Wine Trail, along with tastings from local craft breweries and restaurants. Live music and artisan tents round out the offerings at the Tides Inn. Tickets $30-35. TasteByTheBay.com

Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival

Nov. 17, Forest

Head to Poplar Forest, T.J.’s secluded Bedford County retreat, for this festival celebrating the father of Virginia wine with tastings from more than a dozen Virginia wineries, plus food and crafts for sale. Tickets $10-125. PoplarForest.org

Cork Christmas Display

Nov. 23-Dec. 24, Amissville

Visit the world’s largest Christmas display made entirely from more than 120,000 corks at Gray Ghost Vineyards. Weekly events include music, cheese and, on Dec. 9, Santa Claus. GrayGhostVineyards.com

Seventh Annual Weihnachtsmarkt

Dec. 1, Bridgewater

Enjoy a traditional German Market at Blue Stone Vineyard, packed with local crafts and artisans, as well as beer, food, and glühwein (mulled wine). BlueStoneVineyard.com

Jingle Bell S’mores Weekend

Dec. 1-2, 15-16, Gum Spring

Grayhaven Winery will serve hot mulled wine, warm apple-pie sangria, and roasted marshmallows in honor of the holidays. GrayhavenWinery.com

Twelve Bars of Charity

Dec. 7, Richmond

Enjoy drink specials at 12 bars while raising funds for some of the capital city’s most popular charities. Tickets $30—$10 will be donated to your charity of choice. 12BarsOfCharity.com

Paint & Sip

Dec. 9, Purcellville

Make your own masterpiece at Breaux Vineyards—no experience necessary. Experienced instructors will help you complete a one-of-a-kind project; all supplies are included. Tickets $35. BreauxVineyards.com

Winter Warmer

Dec. 18, Lovingston

Welcome the holiday season at Virginia Distillery Company with warm beverages like a whiskey-nog cocktail or a dram of whiskey, and enjoy live music and local food. VaDistillery.com

Pick up a copy of our Drink 2018 issue, on newsstands now, for more on the best places to imbibe around the Commonwealth.