On Cloud Nine

Raise a glass at our favorite rooftop bars.

Q Rooftop Bar at the Quirk Hotel offers panoramic views of downtown Richmond, signature cocktails such as Love and Happiness (grapefruit vodka, housemade cassis and chamomile lemongrass syrup), and a small plate menu featuring pork belly steamed buns, smoked chicken tacos and a lamb and rosemary bratwurst topped with broccoli rabe. Newly opened around the corner, The Graduate hotel’s Byrd House rooftop also offers cabana cocktails and bird’s-eye views of the city.

The rooftop at Jimmy Madison’s Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar in downtown Harrisonburg features elegant homestyle dishes, including chargrilled meatloaf and drunken shrimp and grits. A specialty whiskey menu offers tasting flights and craft cocktails such as a whiskey sour and a Sazerac, complete with an absinthe-coated glass.

Celebrating more than 20 years in Blacksburg, Boudreaux’s rooftop serves Cajun-style cuisine, including classic Louisiana red beans and rice, gator bites, gumbo and po’ boys, as well as house cocktails like brunch favorite Bloody Mary.

Denim and Pearls restaurant in Old Town Warrenton specializes in Italian-American food and offers both a rooftop bar with beautiful views of the town as well as a basement lounge for private events. Drink offerings feature an extensive list of wine, whiskey and house martinis, including the Chairman of the Board with blue-cheese-stuffed olives.

Grain’s rooftop patio beer garden, located at The Main hotel in Norfolk, affords stunning views of the Elizabeth River, lawn chess and a billiards room, as well as small plates and a draft list featuring more than 80 brews.