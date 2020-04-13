Get a digital fix: Jazzercise is available on demand.

× Expand Photo by Alex Clark

When you hear “Jazzercise,” you may picture leotards, big hair, and electronic beats—it did rise to popularity during the 1980s, after all. But Jazzercise has evolved in step with today’s fitness zeitgeist. Started by Judi Sheppard Missett in 1969, Jazzercise now has more than 8,300 franchisees around the world teaching more than 32,000 classes each week. That number will grow as the dance dynasty expands into at home, on-demand fitness.

Forging that future is Missett’s daughter, Shanna Missett Nelson. In addition to digital offerings, the company has developed a modern activewear line and releases new choreography every week.

While students love the physical results of Jazzercise—classes can burn up to 800 calories—they are also effusive about the atmosphere. In a Richmond Jazzercise studio, one member said, “I’m here because I feel like I belong in spirit and in body.” She’s been working out with Jazzercise for more than 35 years. Jazzercise.com

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.