Old Haunts

Eight frightful picks from around the Commonwealth: haunted houses, hay rides, mazes and more to fill your calendar this fall.

DarkWood Manor, Luray

The crew behind DarkWood manor, which has operated for more than 17 years, work throughout the year creating makeup and props for film and television throughout the year. The theatrical and interactive haunted house offers detailed sets, movie quality makeup and terrifying actors. Storylines vary year to year with new stories about the legend of DarkWood Manor. This year, the story will focus on Season of the Witch: Raven DarkWood Returns. In addition to the new storyline, Doctor Brain’s 3D Mind Maze will open. Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 6 - Nov. 4, and Oct. 30 and 31. Tickets $15 - $30. DarkWoodManor.net

Gallows Dead Oak Hollow, Elliston

At Gallows Dead Oak Hollow in Elliston, the Gallows legend haunts the premises. The Woodson Massacre occurred at this location nearly 40 years ago on September 15, 1979 where 17 citizens and nine sheriffs deputies were shot and killed. The attractions at this ghastly hollow include: Purgatory, Scarecrow’s Harvest, Massacre at 266 and Inbred Jed’s Hospitality Shed. Fridays and Saturdays in October. Tickets $15 - $50. FearTheGallows.com

Haunted Graham Mansion, Max Meadows

At Haunted Graham Mansion in Max Meadows, guests trek through a fear-inducing route starting at The Haunted Graham Mansion Funeral Home and Slaves’ Quarters to Cedar Run Cemetery to The Ghost Town & Abandoned Mine to Cedar Run Prison to The Zombie Maze to The Bloody Barn and ending at The Carnivorous Carnival. Based upon Major David Graham, a Civil War hero and previous owner of the property, legend has it that Confederate officers held secret meetings in the third floor attic. The mansion houses 25 rooms, some shocking secrets and troubled spirits from the past. Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 29 - Nov. 4. Tickets $20. HauntedGrahamMansion.com

A Haunting at Greenbrier Farms

Located in Chesapeake, A Haunting at Greenbrier Farms offers several attractions, including: Dr. Eason’s Horror Chambers, The Killing Corn, burial grounds, a hayride and El Camino De Los Diablos. If you survive these, there is also the option to play Knockerball at the end of your tour, and Oct. 21 and 22, Greenbrier Farms welcomes fortuneteller Madame Zola. Thursdays through Sundays, Sept. 29 - Oct. 31. Tickets $17 - $30. HistoricGreenbrierFarms.com

The Haunted Hill, Partlow

The Haunted Hill in Partlow takes guests on a hay wagon and drops them on a trail in the middle of the woods where they must then trek for one mile back to base camp. Guests are constantly under threat of surprises from live ghouls, zombies and clowns, and must navigate a maze with additional spine-chilling scares. Fridays and Saturdays in October. Tickets $20. TheHauntedHill.com

Haunted Hollow, Warrenton

On Friday and Saturday nights in October, Haunted Hollow in Warrenton will open its barns on an abandoned farm to the public. Patty Dick Leonard’s grandparents bought the abandoned farm on Maple Tree Lane in 1961. What happened after is eerie. From an unidentified cemetery to mysterious farming accidents to livestock refusing to use the old horse barn to the discovery of letters tucked inside the walls and the diary of a high school student in the attic, Haunted Hollow is… haunted. Tickets $18. HauntedHollowVa.com

Scream Forest, Glen Allen

Scream Forest in Glen Allen leaves unnerved guests in the edge of the woods with creepy creatures. In Scream Forest there are two main attractions along the wooded walking trail: Staple’s Mill and Axl’s Fun house, a maze with clowns and other eccentrics. Oct. 13 and 14, 19 -22, 26-29, and 31. Tickets $21 - $34. ScreamForest.com

Spooky Acres Haunted House, Norfolk

This fall, husband and wife team Darren and Paige Barton celebrate 22 years with their Spooky Acres Haunted House in Norfolk. Attractions include an autopsy room, electric chair and maze. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit March of Dimes to help improve the health of mothers and babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant deaths. Thursdays through Saturdays in October. Tickets $15. SpookyAcres.com