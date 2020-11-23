Offbeat Bubbles

Virginia vintners love to color outside the lines of traditional winemaking. Sip what they’re up to with one of these unusual bottles.

Semper Fi, General’s Ridge Vineyard, force-carbonated, chardonnay/chardonel/vidal blanc, $28

Sparkling White, Loving Cup Vineyard, Virginia’s first organic sparkling wine, pétillant naturel method, estate-grown Cayuga, $35

Pétillant Naturel, Early Mountain Vineyards, malvasia blanc, $32

Charmat Rosé, Rappahannock Cellars, charmat method, cabernet franc and chambourcin, $30

Red Spark, Casanel Vineyards, méthode champenoise, estate-grown Norton, $48