Offbeat Bubbles

by

Virginia vintners love to color outside the lines of traditional winemaking. Sip what they’re up to with one of these unusual bottles. 

Semper Fi, General’s Ridge Vineyard, force-carbonated, chardonnay/chardonel/vidal blanc, $28

Sparkling White, Loving Cup Vineyard, Virginia’s first organic sparkling wine, pétillant naturel method, estate-grown Cayuga, $35

Pétillant Naturel, Early Mountain Vineyards, malvasia blanc, $32

Charmat Rosé, Rappahannock Cellars, charmat method, cabernet franc and chambourcin, $30

Red Spark, Casanel Vineyards, méthode champenoise, estate-grown Norton, $48

