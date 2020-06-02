Off To The Races

A schedule of upcoming Virginia horse races. On your mark, get set, go!

× Expand War Dancer wins the 2013 Virgina Derby neck and neck with horses on either side.

June 13: Middleburg Spring Races (no spectators)

Established in 1921, Middleburg Spring Races represents Virginia’s oldest steeplechase. Though the June races will not be able to hold spectators, a link to a livestream of the races will be available on both Facebook and the National Steeplechase Association’s website.

MiddleburgSpringRaces.com, NationalSteeplechase.com

June 20: Virginia Gold Cup Spring Races (no spectators)

Usually home to a crowd of over 60,000 people, the Virginia Gold Cup Spring Races will, as of right now, occur this year with no spectators. Be sure to follow the races’ Facebook page and website so that you don’t miss a beat!

VaGoldCup.com, Facebook.com/VaGoldCup

July 23-Aug. 29: Thoroughbred Racing at Colonial Downs

10515 Colonial Downs Pkwy., New Kent

Though still unsure if they will be open to spectators or not, Colonial Downs’ onsite gambling house and gaming emporium, Rosie’s, is donating 20,000 meals to Virginia’s healthcare workers. Tickets are still available on the Colonial Downs website, which is also where you will find information about any closures or delays.

ColonialDowns.com

Sept. 18-Oct. 17: Harness Racing at Shenandoah Downs

300 Fairground Rd., Woodstock

Continuing a 100-year history of harness racing at the Woodstock County Fair, races will be held every Friday and Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., respectively, with a special Sunday card on Oct. 4 at 2:00 p.m.

ShenandoahDowns.com

Oct. 4: Foxfield Fall Races

5561 Mossy Oak Rd., Moseley

A bi-annual event, and very popular among students from the University of Virginia, the Foxfield Fall Races are geared towards family-friendly fun, with activities that all members of the family can enjoy, such as pony rides and Jack Russell Terrier races.

FoxfieldRaces.com

Oct. 10: Middleburg Fall Races

Glenwood Park, Middleburg

This year marks the 66th running of the Virginia Fall Races, held annually in Middleburg. If you want your racing experience tailored specifically to you, you can host your own private party or peruse the site’s various tents for optimal viewing. A portion of the benefits from the Virginia Fall Races go to the Inova Loudoun Hospital Foundation.

VaFallRaces.com

Oct. 24: International Gold Cup Races

5089 Old Tavern Rd., The Plains

Founded in Tennessee in 1930, the International Gold Cup now resides in Virginia and is managed by the Virginia Gold Cup Association. If you’re feeling up to it, take part in the races’ tailgating and/or hat contests, past prizes for which have included hotel stays, plane tickets, and gift baskets.

VaGoldCup.com

Nov. 7: Montpelier Hunt Races

11407 Constitution Hwy., Montpelier Station

Keep your eye on the calendar for this race’s ticket sales—the first business day after the Fourth of July. Activities prior to the horse races include Jack Russell Terrier races, a tailgate contest, and a hat contest. For children under 12, try the stick horse races!

MontpelierRaces.org