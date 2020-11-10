O Christmas Tree Farm

× Expand Photo courtesy of Snickers Gap Christmas Tree Farm TTJXYY A couple of household items can help your Christmas tree last longer.

“This little green one here seems to need a home.” —Charlie Brown

Whether you cut it fresh at a farm, choose it at a lot, or assemble it from a box, a tree is likely part of your Christmas celebration. According to the American Christmas Tree Association, three quarters of U.S. households display a tree; 19 percent are real trees. In Virginia, says John Carroll of Claybrooke Farm, the vice president of the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association, 464 Christmas tree farms sell nearly half a million trees each year.

If you choose a real tree, give it plenty of water (“Aspirin, sugar, tree preservatives, etc. are not needed!” says Carroll), keep it away from heat, and turn off the lights at night. Most trees last three to four weeks; pines and firs keep longer than spruces. Or, consider displaying a live tree (with a root ball). Keep it inside no more than two weeks, use simple decorations to avoid breaking branches, and plant it immediately after Christmas. Water it all winter, and you should have a living memory to enjoy for many years to come. VirginiaChristmasTrees.org