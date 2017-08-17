Not Just For Kicks

Kitchen cabinet kickboards beg for an upgrade.

There never seems to be enough space in a kitchen, the bustling hub of most households. But there is actually space not being used in most kitchens, says Greg Papenfus, a certified kitchen designer at Ideal Cabinets in Roanoke.

“Only about five percent of customers use the toe space,” explains Papenfus. But what is toe space? It’s that 6 inches of vertical space between a cabinet’s bottom and the floor covered by the toe-kick, or kickboard. Depending on horizontal length, it is space that can be reclaimed for a number of clever uses. Papenfus suggests installing drawers for table linens or baking pans, a hideaway for pet bowls (the designer’s favorite project), a hidden pop-up-or-slideaway stepping stool, toe heaters or even a vacuum system.

Pre-fabricated drawer options are available, with prices ranging from $100-$150, depending on the design of the drawer-front. The only downside is that stock options typically do not allow for modification. For unusual spaces, custom made kickboards are the way to go, and prices typically range from $300-$500. Notes Papenfus,“Truly custom options allow for just about anything.” IdealCabinets.com