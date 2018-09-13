The Great Gatsby: Life’s a Picnic

April 28, 2018 • Warrenton

Anne Pratt and Will Thomas

Photo by Jordan Koepke and Gary Aspesi

Barry Dixon and Cathy Brentzel

Photo by Jordan Koepke and Gary Aspesi

Bill Ballhaus and Darrin Mollett

Photo by Jordan Koepke and Gary Aspesi

Rebecca Magnuson, Cathy Brentzel and Shannon Hoey

Photo by Jordan Koepke and Gary Aspesi

On April 28, Northern Virginia Therapeutic Riding Program hosted The Great Gatsby: Life’s a Picnic at Elway Hall for more than 200 guests. Nearly $130,000 was raised to support NVTRP’s Build to Thrive capital campaign to construct a new indoor riding arena and barn for equine therapy at O’Shaughnessy Farm in Clifton. NVTRP.org

The NVTRP Ride to Thrive Polo Classic will take place Saturday, Sept. 15 at Chetwood Park in The Plains.

