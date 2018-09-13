April 28, 2018 • Warrenton
1 of 4
Anne Pratt and Will Thomas
Photo by Jordan Koepke and Gary Aspesi
2 of 4
Barry Dixon and Cathy Brentzel
Photo by Jordan Koepke and Gary Aspesi
3 of 4
Bill Ballhaus and Darrin Mollett
Photo by Jordan Koepke and Gary Aspesi
4 of 4
Rebecca Magnuson, Cathy Brentzel and Shannon Hoey
Photo by Jordan Koepke and Gary Aspesi
On April 28, Northern Virginia Therapeutic Riding Program hosted The Great Gatsby: Life’s a Picnic at Elway Hall for more than 200 guests. Nearly $130,000 was raised to support NVTRP’s Build to Thrive capital campaign to construct a new indoor riding arena and barn for equine therapy at O’Shaughnessy Farm in Clifton. NVTRP.org
The NVTRP Ride to Thrive Polo Classic will take place Saturday, Sept. 15 at Chetwood Park in The Plains.