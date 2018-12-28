New Year’s Cheer

Ring in the new year with a few of our favorite cocktails.

As the new year approaches, we scoured our archives and rounded up three tasty tipples and cozy quaffs perfect for toasting 2019. Cheers!

× Expand Ragnar's Ruin, Mattias Hägglund Photo by Fred + Elliott

Ragnar's Ruin

By Mattias Hägglund

1 ½ ounces Øster Vit

¾ ounces fresh-squeezed lime juice

¾ ounces simple syrup

12-15 drops juniper tincture

12-15 drops trinity absinthe

3 ounces Potter’s hopped dry cider

Combine first five ingredients in a shaker with ice. (Hägglund recommends using less ice than you normally would for other shaken drinks.) Shake very briefly, just enough to chill and mix. Strain into a Collins glass. Top with cider. Add ice to fill glass. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

For the juniper tincture:

200 grams juniper berries

1 cup vodka

Let juniper berries infuse in the vodka (covered) at room temperature for 2 weeks, shaking every few days, then strain.

× Expand Clinton Needs to Clean the Office and Stop Smoking, Todd Thrasher

Clinton Needs to Clean the Office and Stop Smoking

By Todd Thrasher

½ ounce Licor 43

½ ounce Mount Gay XO rum

½ ounce Captain Morgan 100 proof rum

2 ounces sweet potato puree

Stir all ingredients until well incorporated.

For the sweet potato puree:

4 cooked, peeled sweet potatoes

1 star anise pod

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 cinnamon stick

4 whole allspice berries

1 cup maple water (½ cup maple syrup combined with ½ cup hot water)

Puree all ingredients and simmer for half an hour. Strain mixture.

× Expand Apple Brandy Hot Toddy, Tracey Love

Apple Brandy Hot Toddy

By Tracey Love

1 cinnamon stick

3 cloves

honey

½ cup boiling water

1 ½ ounces Laird’s Apple Brandy

Combine cinnamon stick, cloves, and honey in a snifter. Add boiling water and stir to melt the honey. Top off with brandy and garnish with an orange twist.