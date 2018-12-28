New Year’s Cheer

Ring in the new year with a few of our favorite cocktails.
As the new year approaches, we scoured our archives and rounded up three tasty tipples and cozy quaffs perfect for toasting 2019. Cheers!
Ragnar's Ruin, Mattias Hägglund
Photo by Fred + Elliott
By Mattias Hägglund
1 ½ ounces Øster Vit
¾ ounces fresh-squeezed lime juice
¾ ounces simple syrup
12-15 drops juniper tincture
12-15 drops trinity absinthe
3 ounces Potter’s hopped dry cider
Combine first five ingredients in a shaker with ice. (Hägglund recommends using less ice than you normally would for other shaken drinks.) Shake very briefly, just enough to chill and mix. Strain into a Collins glass. Top with cider. Add ice to fill glass. Garnish with a sprig of mint.
For the juniper tincture:
200 grams juniper berries
1 cup vodka
Let juniper berries infuse in the vodka (covered) at room temperature for 2 weeks, shaking every few days, then strain.
Clinton Needs to Clean the Office and Stop Smoking, Todd Thrasher
Clinton Needs to Clean the Office and Stop Smoking
By Todd Thrasher
½ ounce Licor 43
½ ounce Mount Gay XO rum
½ ounce Captain Morgan 100 proof rum
2 ounces sweet potato puree
Stir all ingredients until well incorporated.
For the sweet potato puree:
4 cooked, peeled sweet potatoes
1 star anise pod
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 cinnamon stick
4 whole allspice berries
1 cup maple water (½ cup maple syrup combined with ½ cup hot water)
Puree all ingredients and simmer for half an hour. Strain mixture.
Apple Brandy Hot Toddy, Tracey Love
By Tracey Love
1 cinnamon stick
3 cloves
honey
½ cup boiling water
1 ½ ounces Laird’s Apple Brandy
Combine cinnamon stick, cloves, and honey in a snifter. Add boiling water and stir to melt the honey. Top off with brandy and garnish with an orange twist.