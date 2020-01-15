New Year Arts

Performances and more around the Commonwealth.

× Expand Evening of Romance Photo by Keith Alan Sprouse Photography

Art & Exhibitions

Through Feb. 2

Undercurrent, William King Museum of Art, Abingdon, 276-628-5005, WilliamKingMuseum.org

Through April 4

With Her Hands: Women’s Fiber Art from Gapuwiyak, Kluge Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum, Charlottesville, 434-244-0234, Kluge-Ruhe.org

Jan. 16-March 12

Coffee, Tea, and Paint, Warrenton Community Center, Warrenton, 540-422-8560, FauquierCounty.gov

Jan. 17-June 28

Brendan Fernandes: Bodily Forms, Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk, 757-664-6200, Chrysler.org

Jan. 24-March 22

On the Origin of Dragons, Olin Hall Galleries, Salem, Roanoke.edu/OlinGalleries

Feb. 2

Chinese New Year Event and Youth Art Show Reception, Franklin Park Performing & Visual Arts Center, Purcellville, 540-338-7973, FranklinParkArtsCenter.org

Feb. 15-May 10

Things Come Apart, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Winchester, 540-662-1473, TheMSV.org

Feb. 27

Art at Happy Hour, Piedmont Arts, Martinsville, 276-632-3221, PiedmontArts.org

Feb. 27-March 1

Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival, Hampton Roads Convention Center, QuiltFest.com

Music

Through Jan. 25

January Jams, Barter Theatre, Abingdon, 276-628-3991, BarterTheatre.com

Jan. 15

An Evening with JD Souther, The Barns at Wolf Trap, Vienna, 703-255-1900, WolfTrap.org

Jan. 16-19

Winter Blues Jazz Festival, Williamsburg, 757-592-4289, WinterBluesJazzFest.com

Jan. 17

Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount, 540-484-8277, Harvester-Music.com

Jan. 24-25

Clifton Forge Blues Festival, The Historic Masonic Theatre, Clifton Forge, 540-862-5655, HistoricMasonicTheatre.com

Jan. 24-26

Coastal Virginia Bluegrass and Brew Festival, The American Theatre, Hampton, 757-722-2787, TheAmericanTheatre.org

Feb. 6

Lauren Alaina, The National Theater, Richmond, 804-612-1900, TheNationalVa.com

Feb. 8

The Siberian State Symphony Orchestra, Forbes Center for the Performing Arts, Harrisonburg, 540-568-7000, JMUForbesCenter.com

Feb. 8

Virginia Arts Festival: Robin Eubanks Concert, Attucks Theatre, Norfolk, 757-282-2822, VaFest.org

Feb. 15-16

String Serenade, Alexandria Symphony Orchestra, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center, Alexandria, 703-548-0885, AlexSym.org

Feb. 16

Sae Yoon Chon, Armstrong Concert Hall, Winchester, 540-665-4569, ConservatoryPerforms.org

Feb. 22

Virginia Symphony, Chrysler Hall, Norfolk, 757-664-6464, ChryslerHall.org

Feb. 29

Pub Concert II: Shaw, Shanks, & Redemption Ale, Garth Newel Music Center, 540-839-5018, GarthNewel.org

Theater, Performance, & Dance

Jan. 25-Feb. 22

Daddy Long Legs, Swift Creek Mill Theatre, 804-748-5203, SwiftCreekMill.com

Jan. 28-Feb. 1

Waitress, Chrysler Hall, Norfolk, 757-664-6464, SevenVenues.com

Jan. 30-Feb. 1

Indian Ink Theatre Company: Mrs. Krishnan’s Party, Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg, 540-231-5300, ArtsCenter.VT.edu

Jan. 31, Feb. 2 & 4

Cinderella, Harrison Opera House, Norfolk, 866-673-7282, VaOpera.org

Jan. 31-Feb.16

The Humans, Live Arts, Charlottesville, 434-977-4177, LiveArts.org

Feb. 4-9

CATS, Altria Theater, Richmond, 804-592-3368, AltriaTheater.com

Feb. 5-March 1

Phantom of the Opera, Synetic Theater, Arlington, 703-824-8060, SyneticTheater.org

Feb. 13

Upfront, Inc. Presents: Sinbad—Live On Stage!, The Paramount Theater, Charlottesville, 434-979-1333, TheParamount.net

Feb. 14-15

Evening of Romance, Charlottesville Ballet, 434-227-7592, CharlottesvilleBallet.org

Feb. 29-March 21

Moonlight and Magnolias, The Little Theatre of Alexandria, 703-683-0496, TheLittleTheatre.com

