New Scenic Rivers

More than 100 miles of rivers have been added to the Virginia Scenic Rivers Program.

The Virginia Scenic Rivers Program turns 50 this year, and it just received a wonderful birthday gift — the addition of six rivers to the state scenic system!

The additions became official July 1. They are:

Clinch River in Tazewell and Russell counties (36.8 miles)*

Grays Creek in Surry County (6 miles)

James River in Albemarle, Buckingham and Fluvanna counties (20 miles)*

Maury River in Rockbridge County (19.25 miles)

Pound River in Wise and Dickenson counties (17 miles)

Staunton River in Charlotte and Halifax counties (11.5 miles)*

*Other sections of these rivers were designated in previous years.

Governor Ralph Northam also proclaimed June as Virginia Scenic Rivers Month.

“This is an exciting year for the program,” said Lynn Crump, Virginia Scenic Rivers Program coordinator. “Not only have we added over 110 new river miles — more than any other year in the history of the program — but six new segments in one year surpasses what we thought was possible. Through this program, communities are demonstrating the pride they have in their rivers.”

Find information, maps, stories and more about the Virginia Scenic Rivers Program at www.dcr.virginia.gov/sr50.