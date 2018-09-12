Never Too Many Tomatoes

Make the most of this fabulous fruit (or is it a vegetable?) with 3 of our favorite summer recipes.

Watermelon and Tomato Salad

1½ cups watermelon (red and yellow) 1 cup tomatoes (mix of grape, cherry, Roma etc.) ½ cup pitted black olives 1 tablespoon fresh mint 1 tablespoon fresh basil 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons sugar ½ teaspoon salt freshly cracked pepper

Cut watermelon and tomatoes into small chunks. Drain olives. Slice mint and basil. Whisk together vinegar, olive oil, sugar, salt and pepper. Combine all in a bowl and toss with vinegar and oil mixture.

Hot Tomato Sandwich

two slices of thick-cut sourdough, lightly toasted mayonnaise pimento cheese habanero pepper, thinly sliced sea salt cracked black pepper 3-4 slices of Cherokee purple (or your choice of) tomato sliced cantaloupe

Spread mayonnaise and pimento cheese on both slices of the bread. Season with sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper, then add tomato slices and habaneros. Sprinkle salt and pepper to taste. Serve with a side of fresh cantaloupe.

Slow-Cooked Tomatoes with Prosciutto

12 firm red Roma tomatoes salt sugar 1 cup vinegar prosciutto, sliced into 3 inch pieces Set the oven to 200 degrees. Slice the tomatoes in half lengthwise and arrange them cut side up on a rack on a baking tray. Sprinkle a small amount of salt and sugar over the tomatoes. Bake for three hours. Remove from heat, and cool completely.

Dip each piece of tomato in the cup of vinegar and place on a paper towel to drain. Using a toothpick, pin a piece of prosciutto to each tomato slice. Store in the fridge for about three days, and bring to room temperature for serving.