Nature's Muse

Nature inspired fabrics, furniture and accessories from Barry Dixon. Part of our series on top Virginia designers for your home.

Barry Dixon with his wire-haired fox terrier Dinah. A living room designed by Dixon is inspired by nature. The Albemarle chair. Kitchen and Family Room Shapes from nature grace another Dixon design.

Growing up, Barry Dixon and his family lived all over the world. He still travels for his career in interior design, but his main inspirations for the rooms he designs and his product lines come straight from his farm in Warrenton, where cattle, Angora goats and chickens also live.

Dixon’s spiky “spore mirror,” in antiqued gilt and chalk-white versions, evoke cocklespurs that collect on his pants legs during walks through his property; his cantaloupe fabric, a cotton-linen blend in nine colors, derives from the outer surface of a melon grown in his garden and feels almost like velvet, he says.

Dixon also reimagines classic furniture, such as the Albemarle wooden dining room chairs he found at an estate sale. Created now with cushioned circular backs, the chairs can be found as far away as a restaurant in Dubai.

This article originally appeared in our 2018 House + Garden issue.