Artist Ward Saunders transcends portraiture with a new show at Glave Kocen gallery in Richmond.

Richmond-based artist Ward Saunders will open his solo exhibition entitled Mystery of the Valley this Friday May 4 at the Glave Kocen gallery on Main Street.

Integrating watercolors with mixable oils, Saunders captures his subjects—which range from people to animals to a single glass vase—with a rare fluidity of talent that is simultaneously detail-oriented and yet leaves space for the viewers' imagination. Blank space is as important to Saunders as the details he incorporates into his work.

"I'm interested in opposing forces," he says. "The Chinese concept of Yin and Yang is prevalent in my work, from water and oil to light and dark to form and formlessness."

The exhibit will feature new works by the artist, including some of the small scale portraiture and figure paintings for which he has become known.

Save the date: The opening reception for Saunders’ show Mystery of the Valley will be held at Glave Kocen gallery Friday May 4 at 6:00 p.m. Saunders will also give an Artist’s Talk Saturday May 26 at 11:30 p.m. GlaveKocenGallery.com, WardSaunders.com