Music To Our Beers

Stone Brewing to host its first craft beer festival.

It’s hard to believe it’s been well over a year since Stone Brewing tapped its first batch of local craft beer at its 22,000-square-foot brewery in Richmond. To celebrate the anniversary, the San Diego-based company is hosting its first-ever beer and music festival on Brown’s Island, Saturday, Sept. 9, to be curated with the same artful consideration as its approach to beer.

Aptly titled “Stone’s Throwdown RVA,” the event name alone signals that Stone Brewing has deeply embraced Richmond culture. And the lineup–which includes No BS! Brass Band, Lettuce, The London Souls, and Jeff the Brotherhood that will take to the stage couldn’t be more Richmond. It includes local favorites No BS! Brass Band, Lettuce, The London Souls, Jeff the Brotherhood–couldn’t be more Richmond.

Then, of course, there’s Stone’s hop-centric beer, which has made the company the ninth-largest craft brewer in the United States.

“We enjoy routinely giving the world some of the boldest, genre-defying, groundbreaking beers on planet Earth,” Stone Brewing CEO Dominic Engels said in a press statement. “This music festival gives us a chance to plug in and amplify our personalities .I deeply love a broad range of music and I absolutely love Stone beer. When we get a chance to bring these together in our new hometown, a stone’s throw away from our new brewery, well, let the brilliance ensue.” Tickets $10. StoneBrewing.com

Other craft beer festivals in Virginia this fall:

Brewster Walk Craft Beer Festival, Martinsville, Saturday, Sept. 9, 1-10 p.m.

Lynchburg Beer & Wine Festival, Lynchburg, Saturday, Sept. 16, noon-7 p.m.

Front Royal Brew & Blues Festival, Front Royal, Saturday, Sept. 23, noon-7 p.m.

Festival of Grapes and Hops, Petersburg, Saturday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Crawlin’ Crab Craft Beer Fest, Hampton, Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8.

Blacksburg Brew Do, Blacksburg, Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Old Town OctoBEER Fest, Winchester, Friday, Oct. 13, 5-11 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 14, 1-5 p.m.

Virginia Beach Craft Beer Festival, Virginia Beach, Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, 1-6 p.m. each day