Munchin’ With Mammals

Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Zoo offers the public an opportunity to share a meal with some furry friends.

Mill Mountain Zoo in Roanoke has been organizing their Breakfast with the Animals activity for more than 10 years. This early-morning exhibit allows children and parents to spend personal time with some of their favorite zoo attractions. Breakfast with the Animals also serves as an educational opportunity, as the animal keepers are present to answer any questions that may come up over the course of breakfast.

Mill Mountain Zoo education manager Bambi Godkin has been working with Breakfast with the Animals for 10 years. The animals have no problem sharing a meal with zoo-goers, according to her. “The animals are used to seeing people up here, so they don’t really react to the guests, but they do react to their keepers,” she says.

Each breakfast has a different theme, so the breakfast guests could be mammals, birds, or reptiles depending on the month. Some of the most popular animals include the snow leopards, bald eagles, and the red panda, among others, according to Godkin. While the menu varies a bit depending on the month, expect healthy meals with lots of fruits and vegetables.

The program takes place on the third Saturday of every month from May to October. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Mill Mountain Zoo has been forced to change the way that they host breakfast for safety reasons. While the breakfast is usually a buffet, this year masked, gloved volunteers are serving both the guests and the animals.

After eating, the group takes a trip around the zoo with the keepers to witness some animal feedings and to learn more about some of the animals that couldn’t attend breakfast. This gives children and adults an opportunity to ask more questions about the zoo and its inhabitants. Lastly, kids (or adults) can do a fun animal-themed craft to take home and remember their experience sharing a table with members of the animal kingdom.

