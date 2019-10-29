Moving On Out

A quick checklist to tackle the task of home selling.

1. Find the right agent. It’s important to choose a real estate agent that you trust, so don’t feel as though you have to settle immediately. Schedule interviews, read online reviews, and ask around to find the right person for the job.

2. Purge unwanted items. Go through every room of the house and sell, donate, or throw away as much as possible. Moving is the perfect reason to take inventory of everything you own and practice a little minimalism.

3. Make mini renovations. Improvements like replacing light bulbs, getting your carpets and grout deep cleaned, or painting a dark room a lighter, neutral color can go a long way in making a space feel brand new.

4. Prepare to dazzle. The day before an open house or showing, remove personal items and clean windows and floors thoroughly. And, make sure the house smells nice: Bake cookies, light a candle, or leave out a bouquet of fresh flowers.

5. Point A to point B. Save money on moving by getting an accurate in-home estimate from your moving company and packing your own items. This will ensure that you won’t receive a larger bill than expected later on and that your belongings are safe and secure.

This article originally appeared in our June 2019 issue.