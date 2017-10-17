Mouthing Off

Peter and Alison Denbigh's board game is a bit tongue-in-cheek.

Staunton’s Peter and Alison Denbigh got the giggles watching Melissa McCarthy speaking gibberish through a cheek retractor while getting her teeth whitened in The Boss, inspiring the creation of “Watch Ya’ Mouth,” a family-friendly game in which players attempt to read and interpret silly phrases while wearing said retractors—think “Charades” crossed with a trip to the dentist’s chair.

“We started selling to Amazon in late August (quickly becoming the online retailer’s top seller in the Toys and Games category) and that’s when the whirlwind began,” says Alison. April saw the introduction of “Throwdown Challenge,” which adds props to the mix, leading to challenges like picking up tissues with straws clenched in your teeth. A sixth expansion pack is on the way. One of four siblings, Alison collected and played games growing up. When the couple first met, “Peter thought I had a problem,” she says with a laugh. “I probably own 100 or more.” WYMGame.com