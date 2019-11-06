Mixing It Up

Cocktail recipes for Virginia-made mixers.
With locally bottled bitters, shrubs, sodas, and more to choose from, it’s easy to mix things up behind the bar. Try these recipes from our Virginia mixer makers.
Salted Honeybee
Photo courtesy of Mother Shrub
1 ounce Salted Honey shrub
2 ounces vodka
3 ounces seltzer
Add all ingredients to a glass with ice. Top with a squeeze of lemon.
The Cabaret
Photo courtesy of Blackwater Bitters
absinthe
2 ounces rye whiskey
¼ ounce simple syrup
2 drops Blackwater orange bitters
4 drops Peychaud’s bitters
Rinse a rocks glass with absinthe. Combine four remaining ingredients in a tumbler, stir, and strain into the glass. Garnish with lemon peel.
Blackberry Cider Mule
Photo courtesy of Red Root & Co.
Blackberry Cider Mule
6 ounces Big Pippin hard cider with ginger
1 tablespoon Red Root & Co. Blackberry Mint shrub
splash of elderflower soda or ginger beer
lime
blackberries
Fill a copper mule mug with ice. Pour in cider, shrub, and soda. Add a squeeze of lime, gently stir, and garnish with blackberries.
Cinnamon White Russian
Photo courtesy of Sorva Syrups
Cinnamon White Russian
4 parts vodka
3 parts coffee liqueur
3 parts Cinnamon Sorva Syrup
2 parts half-and-half
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice, then strain into a glass filled with ice.
