Mixing It Up

With locally bottled bitters, shrubs, sodas, and more to choose from, it’s easy to mix things up behind the bar. Try these recipes from our Virginia mixer makers.

× Expand Salted Honeybee Photo courtesy of Mother Shrub

Salted Honeybee

1 ounce Salted Honey shrub

2 ounces vodka

3 ounces seltzer

Add all ingredients to a glass with ice. Top with a squeeze of lemon.

MotherShrub.com

The Cabaret Photo courtesy of Blackwater Bitters

The Cabaret

absinthe

2 ounces rye whiskey

¼ ounce simple syrup

2 drops Blackwater orange bitters

4 drops Peychaud’s bitters

Rinse a rocks glass with absinthe. Combine four remaining ingredients in a tumbler, stir, and strain into the glass. Garnish with lemon peel.

BlackwaterBitters.com

× Expand Blackberry Cider Mule Photo courtesy of Red Root & Co.

Blackberry Cider Mule

6 ounces Big Pippin hard cider with ginger

1 tablespoon Red Root & Co. Blackberry Mint shrub

splash of elderflower soda or ginger beer

lime

blackberries

Fill a copper mule mug with ice. Pour in cider, shrub, and soda. Add a squeeze of lime, gently stir, and garnish with blackberries.

RedRootCompany.com

Cinnamon White Russian Photo courtesy of Sorva Syrups

Cinnamon White Russian

4 parts vodka

3 parts coffee liqueur

3 parts Cinnamon Sorva Syrup

2 parts half-and-half

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice, then strain into a glass filled with ice.

SorvaSyrups.com

To read about these Virginia-made mixers and more, pick up a copy of our Drink 2019 issue.