Mixing It Up

Salted Honeybee

1 ounce Salted Honey shrub

2 ounces vodka

3 ounces seltzer

Add all ingredients to a glass with ice. Top with a squeeze of lemon.

The Cabaret

absinthe

2 ounces rye whiskey

¼ ounce simple syrup

2 drops Blackwater orange bitters

4 drops Peychaud’s bitters

Rinse a rocks glass with absinthe. Combine four remaining ingredients in a tumbler, stir, and strain into the glass. Garnish with lemon peel.

Blackberry Cider Mule

6 ounces Big Pippin hard cider with ginger

1 tablespoon Red Root & Co. Blackberry Mint shrub

splash of elderflower soda or ginger beer

lime

blackberries

Fill a copper mule mug with ice. Pour in cider, shrub, and soda. Add a squeeze of lime, gently stir, and garnish with blackberries.

Cinnamon White Russian

4 parts vodka

3 parts coffee liqueur

3 parts Cinnamon Sorva Syrup

2 parts half-and-half

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice, then strain into a glass filled with ice.

