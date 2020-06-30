Millwood's Locke Store Becomes Foodie Favorite

Foodie destination near Winchester beckons.

× Expand Photo credit Locke Store Locke Store in Millwood The Locke Store in Millwood, Virginia.

Nestled in the village of Millwood, the Locke Store has a history that reaches back to 1836. Built by James Clarke, the brick store is located across from the renowned Burwell-Morgan Merchant Mill. Today, the quaint “modern country” store has become a destination for foodies, wine lovers, and locavores.

Mary Wells Ball Locke Store soup Mary Wells Ball Locke Store Fresh eggs at Locke Store. Mary Wells Ball Locke Store Fresh cookies at Locke Store. Mary Wells Ball Locke Store Homemade pies at Locke Store.

The kitchen’s daily chalkboard menu includes Southern classics like tuna salad sandwiches and coconut cream pie. For customers looking to stock up on local goods, the store has everything from local honey to a highly curated Virginia wine selection. It also has a wine club, called the Cora-Vin Club, which was launched in 2018 to offer discounts on bottles, monthly wine or beer pairing dinners, tasting receptions and classes, and more.

The Buttery, the store’s new farm-to-table eatery, opened last year. Situated next door in an 1804 cabin, The Buttery features a large dining space, outdoor terrace, and fire pit. Popular menu items include house-made pasta, eggs

Benedict for brunch, and craft cocktails made with local spirits. (Note: The store and restaurant were closed at press time, but grocery items and cold prepared foods are available for pickup daily.) LockeStore.com

Editor's Note: In late June the Locke Store reopened, but with limited capacity and some other rules and regulations. Please consult the website above before visiting to double check hours and others requirements.